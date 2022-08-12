Secret Headquarters brings us Owen Wilson as The Guard, a superhero who was gifted the role by an alien who crashed onto Earth, and when the species denied one man his chance at being a superhero (played by Jesse Williams), the alien instead chose Jack Kincaid (Owen Wilson) and thus the superhero the Guard was born. In a brief montage, we see as the Guard rises to superhero stardom as Jack’s personal life falls to pieces, including his relationship with his son Charlie (Walker Scobell).

But throughout the movie, we see as Charlie is angry with his dad for constantly bailing on him, and yet is a super fan of the Guard (not knowing that his father is actually the superhero he admires the most). So when I got to talk with some of the cast and crew from the new movie, I had one important question to ask: What superhero would make you geek out if you found out your friend’s parent was their alter ego?

The answers varied, and I realized that in asking stars Jesse Williams and Michael Peña (who plays a tech genius trying to steal the Guard’s technology) that they thought I asked about what would make them cool in the eyes of their kids, and their answers are maybe my favorite. Peña said that for his kid, it would have to be him being good at video games. “Like Minecraft, any of those. He’d be like ‘dude, my dad is like a pro.’ For him, that’d be ideal.” Williams responded by saying that he’d have to be a Pokémon—not a trainer, an actual Pokémon.

“My son’s in a Pokémon phase so to impress my son, I’d have to be a Pokémon. He knows all the stats. ‘You know he has ten damage and can crush this other thing’ so I’d have to be some Pokémon dragon or some thing,” he said, which pairs hilariously with Abby James Witherspoon enthusiastically saying “Spider-Man” while star Kezii Curtis responds “Batman.”

You can now watch Secret Headquarters on Paramount+, and it’s definitely worth the watch. It’s fun, hilarious, and grand ole time to watch with the whole family!

(featured image: Paramount+)

