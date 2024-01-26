‘Dilbert’s Scott Adams: Women Don’t Get the ‘Civil War’ That Men Are ‘Already’ Fighting

I think someone should check in on Dilbert’s Scott Adams. He seems a little tense. Case in point, Adams went viral recently after writing a tweet on Thursday, claiming that women “don’t understand that the civil war already started” because “men live in a continuous state of violence.”

Uh, what?

What did Scott Adams tweet about “the civil war?”

Adams is, of course, referencing a potential constitutional crisis instigated by Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott. The governor refuses to respect the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, stating Texas must allow the federal government to cut concertina wire at the Texas border. Over two dozen Republican governors have supported Abbott in the fight, sparking fears that a civil war is brewing in the U.S.

While this might not necessarily be the case quite yet, Adams used the backdrop of the conflict to share his own thoughts on why, yup, women don’t understand the civil war that men apparently experience every single day of their lives.

“Men live in a continuous state of violence. We size up every threat and have a tentative plan to kill it first. We live that war and it never stops,” Adams, a cartoonist who by all accounts seems to live a cushy and pleasant life, tweeted. “The battle to defend Texas and the homeland is already in full throw. Decisions have been made. Men on each (potential) side have evaluated the threat and gamed out the outcomes in their minds.”

Adams went on to say that he expects “Biden to back down,” claiming his “handlers will game it out the same,” and that he doesn’t “expect American men in uniform to start shooting at each other.”

Women don’t understand that the civil war already started.



Men live in a continuous state of violence. We size up every threat and have a tentative plan to kill it first. We live that war and it never stops.



The battle to defend Texas and the homeland is already in full… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 25, 2024

Scott Adams’ civil war tweet isn’t going down well

Now, I believe going to a cartoonist for domestic political and military analysis is a fantastic idea, which is why I regularly consult Rugrats for my political beliefs. This week, I learned babies sometimes keep screwdrivers in their diapers.

Nonetheless, Twitter was baffled by Adams’ tweet, which seemed like an armchair general talking a big game while somehow finding a way to put women down.

“Scott Adams walks quietly through the Pleasanton, C.A. Raley’s supermarket, scanning the aisles for Antifa members masquerading as upper-middle class housewives,” one Twitter user joked. “He pauses in front of the Olive Bar, checking the exits, quickly grabs a wedge of Manchego, and puts it in his cart.”

You drew a cartoon about a guy with a swoopy tie. Lighten up, Francis https://t.co/75lx7WOquT pic.twitter.com/HQd0ANfGPh — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) January 26, 2024

watch out everyone, this guy means serious business https://t.co/sXjw1V2xxJ pic.twitter.com/WOM6PTpAqq — an angry opossum ? (@AnAngryOpossum) January 26, 2024

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say: If you “live in a continuous state of violence” and “have a tentative plan to kill” everyone who rubs you the wrong way, that’s not because you’re a man. It’s because you’re deeply unwell. https://t.co/c2ZIYYshBU — Billy Binion (@billybinion) January 26, 2024

Most people genuinely believe Adams would not survive a real armed conflict, let alone give good advice about one. He is, after all, a man who built his success and wealth miles away from any war room, battlefield, or political office.

I've got the Over/Under of 2 days on how long this man will last in the Second Civil War. https://t.co/r0DU3l8uMq pic.twitter.com/Z1XzALOcl9 — Pastor Jack Caliber (@SteakFrankhouse) January 26, 2024

Cartoon man is far more likely to die of an infected paper cut than enlist to fight in any civil war https://t.co/534GiWOFlf — pinecellar.com (@PineCellar) January 26, 2024

And why should women care what men think, when so many men are choosing right-wing beliefs to cope with feminism’s mainstream popularity?

Makes a lot of sense why young women are staying away from guys when this is their mentality (stone-cold freak) https://t.co/61VAK2qTYf pic.twitter.com/Zde6NGGzCI — Dhaaruni ✨✨✨ (@dhaaruni) January 26, 2024

I have never found a better use for this meme. https://t.co/OlNGfWAnDU pic.twitter.com/5eWmVzhXyd — Salad Shooter (@saladshooter9) January 26, 2024

Essentially, we have reached the Mac Event Horizon: a situation where Scott Adams now sounds like Mac from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

I refuse to believe this was written by a real person and not Mac from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia https://t.co/Uj6aHhbv1K pic.twitter.com/madL00Ijce — The Worm's Hole ?️‍⚧️ (@Wormshole) January 26, 2024

While Adams might be a right-wing fool, his tweet did receive over 20,000 likes. I’m sure most of those likes were genuine, given the man has over 1 million followers on Twitter alone. So from this point forward, call me Ana Valens, war reporter on the civil war on men, providing breaking news to The Mary Sue on the “continuous state of violence” men face.

After I finish watching Rugrats, of course.

(featured image: Scott Adams)

