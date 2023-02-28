Anyone Saying ‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams’ Career Collapsed Overnight Hasn’t Been Paying Attention

Alas, poor Scott Adams, I knew him well … and actually, I don’t feel sorry for him a single bit because he has been up to this openly racist, sexist bullshit for over a decade. So, anyone saying the Dilbert cartoonist was “canceled overnight” for his racist rants last week on YouTube and Twitter is either simply not aware of his years of dogged online bigotry, or is an apologist for a POS, and maybe you should not be friends with them.

Yes, it’s true that Adams lost his book deal and syndication, and he was cut from nearly every newspaper in the country in the days immediately following his especially repugnant rant on the February 22 episode of his YouTube show “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” where he said white people should “get the hell away from Black people” and then called Black people a “racist hate group.” Yes, that actually happened.

But Adams’ outburst last week was hardly his first instance of public dickbaggery. Adams has, of course, been a resident fool on Twitter for years, including this confusing tweet from Monday where he claimed he “identified as black for several years.” He’s also been openly horrible on his blog for more than a decade. Even his comic strips have recently been including more obviously far-right points of view, prompting newspapers like the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times to drop Dilbert last year.

It’s been a slow bleed for the Dilbert creator, really. I’d like to share with you some of Adams’ all-time, worst-of, unvelievable-asshole quotes so you can marvel at his disgustingness along with me.

In March of 2011, Adams asked readers of his blog what he should write about, and the answer was (tada!) Men’s Rights Activism. And Adams was happy to comply. He went ahead and gave his assumedly mostly male incel readers advice about how to get theirs in the gender wars. Yes, not only is Adams a raging racist, but he’s also an asshole misogynist.

Here’s what he had to say about why women shouldn’t be the only gender group getting their very own rights movement: “The reality is that women are treated differently by society for exactly the same reason that children and the mentally handicapped are treated differently. It’s just easier this way for everyone. You don’t argue with a four-year-old about why he shouldn’t eat candy for dinner. You don’t punch a mentally handicapped guy even if he punches you first.” Haha! Tremendous.

Then, in November of 2015, Adams came out swinging about the fact that we apparently live in a matriarchy—and the incels reading his blog all cheered. He lamented the way men are supposed to respect women in relationships, saying,

“When I go to dinner, I expect the server to take my date’s order first. I expect the server to deliver her meal first. I expect to pay the check. I expect to be the designated driver, or at least manage the transportation for the evening. And on the way out, I will hold the door for her, then open the door to the car. “When we get home, access to sex is strictly controlled by the woman. If the woman has additional preferences in terms of temperature, beverages, and whatnot, the man generally complies. If I fall in love and want to propose, I am expected to do so on my knees, to set the tone for the rest of the marriage.”

So, despite the fact that he is talking about mostly antiquated expectations of dating and relationships, apparently, Adams is really, really mad that women get to “control access to sex,” meaning they are allowed to limit him from touching their bodies. Things get really gross, however, when he talks about “lonely boys” becoming suicidal, and that it makes sense for sexless males to become terrorist killers. Hell, even he would do it! “If you put me in that situation [without “female companionship], I can say with confidence I would sign up for suicide bomb duty,” Adams said nonchalantly, “and I’m not even a believer. Men like hugging better than they like killing. But if you take away my access to hugging, I will probably start killing, just to feel something. I’m designed that way. I’m a normal boy. And I make no apology for it.” Yes, Adams wrote this, and no, he’s not in jail yet.

