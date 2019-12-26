Things We Saw Today: Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Trolled Her Dad Marvel-ously
Francesca Scorsese, it turns out, just might be the hero we need.
In case you’ve been living under a rock the last few months, you’re probably familiar with the discourse around legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and his opinion on Marvel film. We may have mentioned it here even. Just a few times.
Well, in an epic feat of trolling, his daughter Francesca brought the discourse to Christmas day and wrapped her famous father’s present in some Marvel-ous paper.
Honestly, this is perfect and delightful and we’re sure Marty took it in good humor. No word yet on if the family took in a movie on Christmas day or if they went instead to the cinema.
Here are a few other things we saw today as we tried to rise from our Christmas cookie comas.
- Seriously Yikes update on that Gay Jesus Netflix movie: the headquarters of the comedy troupe was Molotov-ed. (via EW)
- Ha. Trump was edited out of Home Alone 2 in Canada and the Fox friends are mad. (via CBR)
- You may have seen a very stupid tweet going around today with a picture of the “writers of The Rise of Skywalker.” The pic wasn’t of the (male) writers but actually a shot from a great piece on the women who are doing great things at Lucas Film. (via fangirlblog)
- Yes good.
— Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) December 25, 2019
- Gal Gadot is making an Isreali-Palestine love story based on a book banned in Israel. (via Variety)
- Love this profile of You and The Magicians mastermind Sera Gamble (via TVGuide.Com)
- We love this holiday message from Billie Lourd for those who have lost loved ones. (via CBR)
- And finally: The Honest Trailer for the Clone Wars movie is here!
So what did you see today? If it was Santa tell him he’s late!
