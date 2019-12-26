Things We Saw Today: Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Trolled Her Dad Marvel-ously

Francesca Scorsese, it turns out, just might be the hero we need.

In case you’ve been living under a rock the last few months, you’re probably familiar with the discourse around legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and his opinion on Marvel film. We may have mentioned it here even. Just a few times.

Well, in an epic feat of trolling, his daughter Francesca brought the discourse to Christmas day and wrapped her famous father’s present in some Marvel-ous paper.

Honestly, this is perfect and delightful and we’re sure Marty took it in good humor. No word yet on if the family took in a movie on Christmas day or if they went instead to the cinema.

(via Deadline, Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for RFF)

Here are a few other things we saw today as we tried to rise from our Christmas cookie comas.

Seriously Yikes update on that Gay Jesus Netflix movie: the headquarters of the comedy troupe was Molotov-ed. (via EW)

Ha. Trump was edited out of Home Alone 2 in Canada and the Fox friends are mad. (via CBR)

You may have seen a very stupid tweet going around today with a picture of the “writers of The Rise of Skywalker.” The pic wasn’t of the (male) writers but actually a shot from a great piece on the women who are doing great things at Lucas Film. (via fangirlblog)

Yes good.

pic.twitter.com/gCnXogA6s2 — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) December 25, 2019

Gal Gadot is making an Isreali-Palestine love story based on a book banned in Israel. (via Variety)

Love this profile of You and The Magicians mastermind Sera Gamble (via TVGuide.Com)

We love this holiday message from Billie Lourd for those who have lost loved ones. (via CBR)

And finally: The Honest Trailer for the Clone Wars movie is here!

So what did you see today? If it was Santa tell him he’s late!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com