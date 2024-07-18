Here’s When To Expect A24’s ‘A Different Man’ in Theaters

The award-winning indie studio, A24, has another film on the way with the Sebastian Stan-led black comedy A Different Man, and viewers are eager to know when it will arrive in theaters.

A Different Man enjoyed its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year but is still awaiting its wide release. It has already been nominated for several awards at various film festivals, including the Golden Lion at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival. The film boasts quite a unique premise as it follows two men with neurofibromatosis, a genetic mutation that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the skin and nerve tissue.

One of the men, Edward (Stan), undergoes a life-changing procedure that removes the facial disfigurement caused by his tumors. When a stage production of Edward’s life comes together, another man with neurofibromatosis, Oswald (Adam Pearson), is selected to play him. It’s not long before Edward develops an unusual fixation on Oswald.

A Different Man could be quite a powerful film that raises awareness for neurofibromatosis and explores concepts of self-acceptance and identity.

Does A Different Man have a release date?

Fortunately, viewers don’t have to wait long for A Different Man to come out. The movie is set to release theatrically in the United States on September 20, 2024. It does not yet have a streaming release date, but A24’s deal with Warner Bros. Discovery means it will likely land on HBO, Max, or Cinemax when it does come to streaming.

Since A Different Man was screened at several film festivals, early reviews are already in, and it’s currently standing at a sold 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised it for embodying the signature style of A24 with its dark and surreal premise. Additionally, many have mentioned how it is a thought-provoking film that poignantly explores topics of discrimination against the disabled community, societal standards of beauty, and the concept of the inner self. Viewers can also expect to get a good dose of satire and body horror from the movie.

While awaiting the wide release of A Different Man, viewers can check out the official trailer below.

