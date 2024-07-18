Who Told Joe Biden This Tweet Was a Good Idea?

Joe Biden has COVID and the internet is talking about it. So tell me who on his team thought it was a good idea to tweet “I’m sick” and then explain what they meant in a followup tweet? Is this all a joke to you guys?!

Two bits of news broke hours apart yesterday, one being that Joe Biden isn’t going to step down from running for President unless a doctor tells him to, and then hours later, he tested positive for COVID. What is the universe up to? Anyway, the news began circulating social media and then whoever runs Biden’s Twitter account did the most unhinged thing possible.

I'm sick — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

It was, ultimately, a tactic to get money for his campaign. The followup tweet says “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election.” It then asks you to donate. But the damage was done. The man has COVID and tweeted “I’m sick” all on its own. Of course the internet is going to make fun of that!

I don’t think they got the attention they wanted for this tweet because all it did was bring on the memes.

My personal favorite thing to happen with this was the sheer amount of Little Women jokes.

We love to remind people that Beth was sick!

Jo: I’m going to be a famous writer



Amy: I’m going to be an artist



Meg: I’m going to be a wife



Beth: https://t.co/mTuHRqbg86 — Sam Herbst (@smhrbst) July 18, 2024

Instead of donating money, we all just started making movie references.

satine when she coughed in a tissue in moulin rouge: https://t.co/156Espjumi — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 18, 2024

Some of the tweets were niche, like Hunter Harris’ tweet referencing Phantom Thread. If you know, you know.

Others, you can hear, like this tweet about You’ve Got Mail.

Truly the internet said, “Oh, time to bring up every reference we can think of.”

Mandy Moore in A Walk to Remember: https://t.co/lKA8xaB3G6 — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 17, 2024

Personally, I think it is just so silly. Someone had to think this up, get it approved by multiple people, and then all those people said, “Let’s tweet it,” and never stopped to think about how weird it is for the President of the United States to be tweeting that while he has COVID.

Anyway, the meme rules, though.

