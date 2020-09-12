Things We Saw Today: ‘Science Magazine’ Editor Slams Trump’s COVID-19 Lies

Last week, legendary journalist Bob Woodward revealed that he had tapes of a conversation with Donald Trump where the president admitted that he was playing down the severity of the coronavirus. Trump told Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down, … I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

It’s horrific yet unsurprising given what we know about Donald Trump and how he operates. Still, while we’ve become numb to the non-stop lying and horrific behavior of this president, we cannot pretend like this is business as usual. We’re closing in on 200K deaths from the virus, and we’re still suffering under the lies and incompetence of this administration.

In an editorial for Science magazine titled “Trump Lied About Science”, Editor-in-Chief H. Holden Thorp delivered a searing indictment of Trump’s lies and failures.

Thorp wrote, “As he was playing down the virus to the public, Trump was not confused or inadequately briefed: He flat-out lied, repeatedly, about science to the American people. These lies demoralized the scientific community and cost countless lives in the United States.”

He continued,

“Over the years, this page has commented on the scientific foibles of U.S. presidents. Inadequate action on climate change and environmental degradation during both Republican and Democratic administrations have been criticized frequently. Editorials have bemoaned endorsements by presidents on teaching intelligent design, creationism, and other antiscience in public schools. These matters are still important. But now, a U.S. president has deliberately lied about science in a way that was imminently dangerous to human health and directly led to widespread deaths of Americans. This may be the most shameful moment in the history of U.S. science policy.”

He ended his essay by saying, “They have seen neither quality exhibited by their president and his co-conspirators. Trump was not clueless, and he was not ignoring the briefings. Listen to his own words. Trump lied, plain and simple.”

