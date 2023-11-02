Could ‘Scavengers Reign’ Get a Season 2?

Scavengers Reign, the atmospheric new sci fi series streaming on Max, has its last three episodes dropping on November 9. Is Scavengers Reign a self-contained story, or will it have a season 2? A recent interview with series co-creators Joe Bennett and Benjy Brooke hints that we might get to spend more time with Azi (Wunmi Mosaku) and her hapless crew mates.

Scavengers Reign tells the story of the surviving crew of the Demeter, a ship that’s badly damaged while in orbit around the planet Vesta. A handful of crew members land on the planet’s surface in escape pods, but as they try to make their way back to the ship, they find that the planet’s flora and fauna exerts a strange influence over them, transforming them into something unrecognizable.

Will there be a second season of Scavengers Reign?

So far, there hasn’t been any announcement about a possible Scavengers Reign season 2. It’s not even clear that the end of season 1 will leave an obvious opening for a second season. However, speaking with Collider, Bennett and Brooke claimed that they’re open to the idea.

When asked if they’re interested in continuing the story of Scavengers Reign, Bennett told Collider, “I mean, definitely. And we’ve mapped out quite a bit. Ultimately, at this point, it’s really up to the viewers if they want the story to keep going. But yeah, we’ve definitely thought a lot about that.”

The world of Scavengers Reign is “kind of a Gaia principle”

Speaking with Collider, Brooke and Bennett also shared some of their philosophy behind building the surrealist eco-horror of Scavengers Reign. According to Brooke, the thought behind the series is “kind of a Gaia principle. Just understanding that there are other forms of intelligence other than the human form of intelligence that we put so much weight on.”

Bennett added that “I was thinking a lot about the Gaia theory with this planet of just that everything on it is sort of a bacteria. It’s all one living organism and even the humans are sort of an invasive bacteria but they’re just a part of everything. There’s just part of the whole alchemy of the whole planet. I think it was just kind of like diving into that a lot and trying to look at it from that perspective.”

Will viewers get to see more of the bacteria-like life on Vesta? Time will tell.

(via Collider, featured image: Max)

