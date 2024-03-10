Scarlett Johansson Drags Katie Britt in ‘SNL’s Pitch Perfect Cold Open

Ever since Alabama Senator Katie Britt delivered her bizarrely performative Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union, all eyes have been on the inevitable Saturday Night Live takedown of her unhinged speech.

After a brief opening with Mikey Day as Biden, the sketch shifts to Britt’s kitchen response. And SNL didn’t disappoint, recruiting 6-time host (and Mrs. Colin Jost) Scarlett Johansson to play Britt. Johannsson, always a welcome presence on the show, has previously played Ivanka Trump to hilarious effect. Johansson effortlessly channels Britt, from her vocal tics to her high school drama club mood shifts. “Tonight, I’ll be auditioning for the part of Scary Mom,” she says. “And I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This Country Is Hell.’”

“You see, I’m not just a senator. I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot,” Johansson said. “I’m worried about the future of our children, and this is why I’ve invited you into this strange, empty kitchen. Because Republicans want me to appeal to women voters, and women love kitchen.”

this is scarlett johansson’s magnum opus i fear pic.twitter.com/FUeBkReVbh — matt (@mattxiv) March 10, 2024

Johansson effortlessly pivoted from giggly to seductive to tearful to terrifying in her monologue. She also channeled a QVC saleswoman hawking her diamond cross necklace. But underneath Johansson’s performance was a savage takedown of the Republican message: stoking fear of immigrants while disguising prejudice as concern for the children.

“Kitchens are where families have the hard conversations. Like the one we’ll have tomorrow about how mommy freaked out the entire country,” Johansson deadpanned, before breaking out a teacup to re-enact the hypnotism scene from Get Out. Kenan Thompson’s tearful cutaway was just the icing on the cake.

In a season that has struggled with political coverage and lackluster cold opens, Johansson’s performance delivered the strongest political sketch in recent SNL memory. And as we plunge headfirst into election season (ugh) let’s hope that the team at SNL can keep us laughing through the tears.

(featured image: screenshot/NBC)

