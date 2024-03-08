The Internet Had a Great Time Roasting Katie Britt’s Unhinged State of the Union Response

If you didn’t hang around after Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last night, then you missed (?) the worst post-credits scene of all time: the Republican Party’s official response, hosted by Katie Britt, live from a kitchen table. As you can probably guess, the internet had some great reactions.

I had never heard of Katie Britt until yesterday, but as a woman named Britt, I feel a responsibility to denounce this harbinger of many a Handmaid’s Tales to come. Katie Britt is a senator from Alabama and the winner of Republicans’ Next Top Model—i.e., she was chosen to deliver the party’s 17-minute response to Biden’s State of the Union. (Which was less an update on what America’s been up to and more like a list of promises Biden will not keep, but which we would all like to believe because it makes us feel better about having no choice but to vote for him in November.)

Seated at a kitchen table like a mom in a peanut butter ad or late-night infomercial for tax preparation software (numbers are so hard for my soft lady-brain!), Katie Britt delivered a bizarre monologue in which she was literally breathless on numerous occasions. Serious question: Was Katie Britt a publicist before she became a politician? She has That Vibe.

Katie Britt, who I refuse to address on a last-name basis, called Biden a “dithering and diminished leader” who doesn’t understand “what real families are facing around kitchen tables just like this one.” America’s “families are hurting,” according to Katie Britt, though she stopped short of specifying exactly how the current administration’s policies are hurting families. She did, however, ramble for several minutes about the border and violent immigrants, which is weird because I’m pretty sure that racist, misogynist white men with guns are the biggest threat to public safety, but GO OFF, QUEEN.

Anyway, here are some of the internet’s best responses to Katie Britt’s acting reel:

Absolutely nothing creepier than a republican theater kid pic.twitter.com/REp9XMgmug — GL (@gldivittorio) March 8, 2024

Guys I didn’t get to see the end of Katie Britt's speech but did she finally get to speak w/a manager? — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 8, 2024

Katie Britt rising Republican star 2022-March 7, 2024 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 8, 2024

it’s giving Sally Reed in Barry pic.twitter.com/ITkjvZLJzA — sam (@sam_d_1995) March 8, 2024

I don’t get why people are being so critical.



Katie Britt’s audition for the reboot of Misery was sublime. pic.twitter.com/HRpGxir24J — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 8, 2024

Katie Britt: Inside the Actors Studio



(Points to @FrankConniff for the idea) pic.twitter.com/JMbOwCfNwK — Ben Bowman (@BowmanInc) March 8, 2024

Imagine you're sleeping over at a friend's house and you get up in the middle of the night to pee and you hear a weird sound so you follow it to the kitchen, where your friend's mom is drunk, crying, and rambling about the national debt.



Those are the vibes from Katie Britt rn. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 8, 2024

Katie Britt is the kind of person who saw Goody Proctor sleeping with the Devil. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 8, 2024

Republicans were not happy with Katie Britt’s bizarrely dramatic State of the Union rebuttal. “What the hell am I watching?” one Trump adviser wondered to Rolling Stone



More: https://t.co/vRpEAfKBZHhttps://t.co/vRpEAfKBZH — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 8, 2024

Someone is having fun with Katie Britt’s Wikipedia page tonight…#SOTU rebuttal pic.twitter.com/4VM769fr6t — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) March 8, 2024

Sex cartels are bad, says Katie Britt, which is why she wants you to vote for a rapist. — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 8, 2024

Under his eye!

(featured image: Screenshot / YouTube

