‘Saw’ Is Back—But What’s Going On With the Timeline Now?

Get ready to feel your skin crawl because Saw is back, baby! Saw is a horror franchise that explores corruption, what redemption really means, death traps, and the modus operandi of a serial killer named Jigsaw/John Kramer (Tobin Bell). The Saw films all tap into how flawed John Kramer’s ideas are and the ways in which his descent into madness ruined several lives.

The last time we were in the Saw universe (or the Sawniverse if you want to get nerdy) was 2021’s Spiral and that wasn’t well-received. Therefore pressing rewind was necessary and now we’re getting Saw X. Yes, it’s the tenth installment in this gory and beloved horror franchise.

One of the biggest questions you may have is where Saw X falls in the timeline. I’m aware it’s a confusing timeline and John Kramer (Tobin Bell) has been dead since Saw III. So press play on your tape and find your answer. Oh, yes, there will be answers.

Where does Saw X fall in the timeline?

Believe it or not, Saw X is a sequel to Saw and a prequel to Saw II. So the film will take place after Saw and before Saw II. There is a one-year timeline gap between the first two films in the franchise. So with that information, it leaves plenty of room for John Kramer to head to Mexico, experience a medical scam in Mexico, and put those involved in the scam in traps.

Saw X may contribute to the convoluted nature of the franchise. However, it’s better than Saw X choosing the obvious route by retconning John Kramer’s death and starting a new timeline. By going back in time, we can gain more insight into John Kramer’s mindset during Saw II. We’ll see how John Kramer became even more jaded about the world and people. I mean, a medical scam would do that to almost anyone.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

