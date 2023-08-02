Here’s How To Watch the ‘Saw’ Movies in Order

There’s no denying that the Saw franchise ushered in a new era of horror. From the minds of James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the first Saw rattled the cage so much that people haven’t been able to shake how intense it was. The rest of the Saw franchise took it even further with increasingly gory moments and a wild mythology.

In total there are 10 Saw movies, including the latest entry, Saw X. Yes, many films involve people being tested gruesomely (whether they deserve to suffer or not), often by Jigsaw—a serial killer who uses elaborate, violent traps and forces his victims to choose between brutally maiming themselves to break free or dying in the most grotesque way possible. Not all of these films are super well-written, but the franchise is a ride, and once you get on it, you may as well stay on. To help you make sense of it all, I’ve put together a guide to watching the Saw movies. First, here’s the order in which they were released:

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

Jigsaw (2017)

Spiral (2021)

Saw X (2023)

Below, I’ve laid out how to watch the Saw movies in order of the in-universe chronology, which can be confusing.

Jigsaw (2017)

(Lionsgate Films)

Jigsaw is generally disliked in the Saw fandom and there are several reasons for that. The film follows a group of folks who are forced to play a game in a barn while cops investigate murders incredibly similar to the ones committed by Jigsaw (John Kramer). Technically you can watch one half of Jigsaw and the other half later because most of it takes place before the rest of the films. Jigsaw wasn’t a necessary film and ultimately muddles up the canon. But if you’re looking to watch chronologically, then watch Jigsaw first.

Saw (2004)

(Lionsgate Films)

Saw features men being trash, a disgusting bathroom, a stacked cast, and one of the best twists to ever grace our screens. The first Saw movie follows Dr. Gordon (Cary Elwes) and Adam (Leigh Whannell), as well as a few other individuals, who are put through deadly games by a serial killer named Jigsaw. Saw remains one of the most iconic horror movies of the 2000s and influenced numerous other genre films.

Saw X (2023)

(Lionsgate Films)

Saw X is the newest entry in the franchise and is set between the events of Saw and Saw II. The film focuses on John Kramer, who experiences a medical scam and aims to punish those involved in the operation. Saw X looks like it’s going to be a return to form and that’s always good to hear as a fan. Blood and gore is part of Saw‘s DNA and judging by the trailer, we’re getting all of that in abundance.

Saw II (2005)

(Lionsgate Films)

Saw II follows a group of ex-cons fighting for their lives while Detective Eric Matthews (Donnie Wahlberg) desperately searches for his son after Jigsaw (John Kramer) has him kidnapped. Detective Matthews is a horrible character in the Saw universe, but he gets what he deserves during the movie’s twist ending. Saw II remains a favorite among fans due to its grimy atmosphere, and the characters—whether you love them or hate them—are quite memorable.

Saw III (2006)

(Lionsgate Films)

Saw III follows Jeff (Angus Macfadyen), who is filled with rage over the loss of his son, who was killed by a drunk driver. Meanwhile, Dr. Lynn Denlon (Bahar Soomekh) is being forced to keep Jigsaw alive while victims endure a bunch of tests, each more hopeless than the last. It’s an entry that’s hard to fully enjoy because of Jeff’s character and how irrational (and slow) he is throughout his game. But at least we get some great scenes with Jigsaw, Dr. Denlon, and Amanda (Shawnee Smith). I should note that Saw III and Saw IV take place at the same time. I know, that’s a bit of a twisty reveal.

Saw IV (2007)

(Lionsgate Films)

Obsessing over the idea of saving everyone is a hindrance more often than not. Saw III follows Lieutenant Rigg (Lyriq Bent), who is tested by Jigsaw and must save his colleagues Eric Matthews (Donnie Wahlberg) and Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor). While Saw IV is one of the weaker films in the franchise, it’s certainly not the worst. And there are some reveals about Jigsaw, as well as Jigsaw’s mystery apprentice. There’s not much more you could ask for in a Saw film.

Saw V (2008)

(Lionsgate Films)

Believe it or not, Saw V isn’t as bad as its reputation and actually reveals key information about Hoffman and Jigsaw. Saw V follows Agent Peter Strahm (Scott Patterson) as he obsessively seeks proof that Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) is a Jigsaw apprentice. The cat-and-mouse game is very homoerotic and the Fatal Five’s Trial (the main test) is a memorable game among fans. Not only that, but Saw V also has one of the most iconic traps—and endings—in Saw history.

Saw VI (2009)

(Lionsgate Films)

The Hoffman era continues in Saw VI and it’s very chaotic. The sixth entry follows Hoffman’s failed attempt at trying to frame Peter Strahm as the new Jigsaw. At the same time, there’s a game involving a health insurance executive named William (Peter Outerbridge), who is forced to decide whether or not to selflessly save his employees. Contrary to what some may believe, Saw has always had deeper messages woven into its films. Saw VI is a critique on the American medical industry in particular. I also must mention that what happens with Hoffman at the end of this one is unforgettable.

Saw 3D (2010)

(Lionsgate Films)

If Saw 3D were a candy then it would be a chocolate-covered raisin, and that speaks for itself. Saw 3D follows Hoffman, who is in hiding after surviving the events of Saw VI; Bobby Dagen (Sean Patrick Flanery), who is forced to play a game after pretending to be a Jigsaw survivor; and John Kramer’s ex-wife, Jill Tuck (Betsy Russell). It’s hard to get past the sloppy plot, the fate of Bobby’s wife because of his actions, or the many other issues in Saw 3D. Lawrence Gordon’s return is one of the highlights, though.

Spiral (2021)

(Lionsgate Films)

One thing you can appreciate about most of the Saw movies is that they don’t paint cops as heroes. In fact, they do the exact opposite, and this one followed suit in a much different way. Spiral follows Zeke Williams (Chris Rock, who also came up with the story) and his police department as they investigate a Jigsaw copycat killer. The twists in Spiral are interesting to say the least, but it suffers from focusing too much on the drama between characters and a lack of Jigsaw, who only appears in a photograph. It’s not surprising that Spiral isn’t as beloved within the Saw fandom as the other sequels.

