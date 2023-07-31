Billy the puppet is back, and he’s here to tell you that Saw X is on its way. The Saw franchise is well-known in the horror community as one of the most shocking and gory franchises. Whether you’re a fan of the films or have only watched a few, then you already know how bloody they can get. Even after disappointing installments like Saw 3D (a.k.a. Saw: The Final Chapter) and Jigsaw, the love for the franchise persists.

As we get closer to the release date, we’re learning more about the 10th film in the series, which features the return of John Kramer, a.k.a. Jigsaw. Here’s everything we know about Saw X.

What is Saw X about?

Believe it or not, Saw X isn’t just another sequel: it’s both a prequel and a sequel. So it’s a presquel? An inbetweenquel? Anyway, here’s the official plot from Lionsgate:

Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, a sick and desperate John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer—only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps.

Does Saw X have a release date?

Saw X will hit theaters on September 29. Originally, the latest installment was scheduled to hit theaters on October 27, 2023. The Saw films have routinely come out during the month of October, so this is something of a surprise.

Is there a trailer for Saw X?

The excitement in the bones of fans (including myself) is almost indescribable right now. There are so many things to scream about in this trailer. Saw X looks like a total blast.

Who is in Saw X?

Good news: Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith are returning to the franchise to reprise their respective roles as John Kramer/Jigsaw and Amanda Young. Indeed, the only Saw film that Tobin Bell hasn’t appeared in is 2021’s Spiral, though you can see him in a photograph in one scene.

Both actors have appeared in flashbacks throughout the franchise since their deaths in 2006’s Saw III. Aside from Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith, Saw X stars Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa.

Saw X is directed by Kevin Greutert, who previously edited the first five Saw films and Jigsaw, and directed Saw VI and Saw 3D, as well as Jessabelle. His other editing credits include The Strangers and His House.

(featured image: Lionsgate Films)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]