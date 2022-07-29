Hirano and Kagiura Have Stolen My Heart in the ‘Sasaki and Miyano’ OVA

This week Crunchyroll released the Sasaki and Miyano special episode that had been announced during the series finale. Not to be confused with the movie being released next year, this short OVA takes place during the first season of the anime (after the festival where Miyano crossdressed, but before Miyano realized his feelings for Sasaki). The episode itself is a cute little story that’s absolutely an excuse to see all of these characters again, and while the focus is mainly on Sasaki and Miyano, the OVA gives us a surprising little treat: we finally get to see Hirano and Kagiura interacting with each other!

Synopsis of episode 13

With the school field trip over and entrance exams approaching, the seniors are passing on their positions. As the Discipline Committee finishes its transition meeting, a student reports a special item missing. Can they solve the mystery?

But they were roommates…

Seeing these characters again was a nice way to spend part of my day. It’s no secret that I adore this series, so any excuse to see the boys again is always welcomed in my house. Watching Sasaki and Miyano being so flustered around each other is as adorable as it always is, but with that comes the introduction of Hirano and Kagiura.

Technically, we’ve met these two before, as Hirano is a major supporting character and Kagiura is his roommate. However, Kagiura was often in the background, only being mentioned (usually by Miyano, who fanboyed over Hirano’s but they were roommates situation) and being seen for a quick second in an episode. Not only is he in the OVA, but we actually get to see him talking with Hirano!

It’s not the longest scene in the world, but it’s enough to get a sense of their relationship and fall in love with their dynamic. Kagiura is clearly in love with Hirano, wanting to skip practice to be around him and even grabbing him as soon as he sees him. Hirano, according to Kagiura, is dense when it comes to picking up on his feelings – ironic when you think about how Hirano was able to figure out how much Sasaki and Miyano liked each other. At the same time, Hirano gets flustered when Kagiura smiles at him, so I get the sense that he might understand better than he lets on.

Hirano and Kagiura are precious to watch, but they’re also fun because you realize that 1) Miyano was right about them this whole time, and 2) they’ve been developing their own relationship in the background of the series’ main pairing. I hope we get to see more of them in the movie, but if nothing else, their spinoff manga will be released in October.

You can watch the Sasaki and Miyano OVA over at Crunchyroll.

