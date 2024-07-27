‘Sailor Moon Cosmos’ Trailer Is the Beginning of the End!

Sailor Moon Crystal is coming to an end in the U.S., and the Netflix trailer for the finale, Sailor Moon Cosmos, is intense.

The two-part, feature-length film Sailor Moon Cosmos concludes the second anime adaptation of the original Sailor Moon manga created by Naoko Takeuchi, which debuted in 1991 from Kodansha and instantly cemented Usagi Tsukino and the Sailor Scouts as pop culture icons for generations to come. Sailor Moon Cosmos hit theaters in Japan last year, and both parts will be released in August on Netflix—meaning fans won’t have to wait with bated breath between parts one and two for the conclusion to the story.

The trailer below is in Japanese with subtitles. For the English dub trailer, visit Netflix.com (the video cannot be embedded at this time).

Sailor Moon Cosmos story

Sailor Moon Cosmos is technically the fifth and final season of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, known in Japan as Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal. Produced in commemoration of the manga’s 20th anniversary, Crystal streamed seasons 1-3 between 2014 and 2016. The reboot of the ’90s Sailor Moon anime is a more faithful adaptation of the manga and omits much of the material in its animated predecessor.

The 2021 two-part movie Sailor Moon Eternal is technically the fourth season of the series, and Cosmos follows immediately after.

Following a dramatic fight against the Dead Moon Circus, Usagi and her friends continue to exist as mostly normal high school students. But when Usagi’s boyfriend attempts to propose before leaving to study abroad in the U.S., he’s killed by Sailor Galaxia, who steals his Golden Crystal and disappears. Usagi can’t process his death and believes he got on the plane. Her world is rocked again when one of Sailor Galaxia’s villainous citizens attacks a concert where Usagi and her friends are just trying to have a good time, and it becomes clear that this threat is not only credible but incredibly powerful.

Sailor Galaxia has one goal: Conquer the galaxy by obtaining all of the Sailor Crystals. She’s traveling through time to kill Sailor Guardians one by one, uncaring about what happens in the wake of her destruction. To save her friends and restore order, Usagi has to make major decisions that could backfire if the ongoing fight between Light and Dark continues.

Sailor Moon Cosmos English cast

Although Netflix has an English dub version of the Sailor Moon Cosmos trailer available on its website, it has not released details about the English voice cast at the time of writing. However, the main Japanese voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal and Eternal reprised their respective roles in Cosmos, which indicates that the main American voice cast likely reprised their roles as well.

When will Sailor Moon Cosmos be on Netflix?

Sailor Moon Cosmos will debut on Netflix on August 22. If you need to catch up before watching the finale, Sailor Moon Crystal seasons 1-3 and Sailor Moon Eternal are currently streaming on the platform.

