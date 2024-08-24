Sabrina Carpenter referencing this 2007 cult hit is a 2024 pop culture landmark

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter always finds a way to be in the news, whether it’s through her happening personal life or her on-the-rise music career.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter released her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet on August 23, 2024, to mostly positive reviews. The album includes one of the songs of the summer, “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” the music video of which features her rumored boyfriend, Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

There’s another track on the album that is making the rounds on social media, mainly because of its lyrics referencing a cult classic film from 2007. Titled “Juno,” the upbeat song is filled with flirty lines and sexual innuendos, which has become Carpenter’s trademark at this point. With regards to referencing the Eliot Page, Michael Cera, and Jason Bateman starrer Juno, here’s the part from the song that directly mentions the flick:

“I know you want my touch for life / If you love me right, then who knows? / I might let you make me Juno” Juno/Sabrina Carpenter

Throughout the song, Sabrina Carpenter is alluding to having intercourse with her attractive partner, and the lyrics suggest that she is open to becoming pregnant. In the 2007 film, Eliot Page plays the titular character, who decides to confront her unplanned pregnancy after her boyfriend accidentally knocks her up. While Carpenter knows the consequences of her actions, unlike Juno, she is likely referring to being open to being impregnated by someone who truly likes her and wants to start a family with her.

The other explanation for the title of the song might be found in Roman mythology, where Juno is the goddess associated with marriage, families, and children. In the Roman relics, she is known to be the wife of Jupiter, the chief of all Roman gods. Carpenter referencing the Roman goddess falls in line with the previous explication, which also shows the pop star’s incredible penmanship.

As for the subject of the song, it can’t be said with certainty that Carpenter wrote it keeping Keoghan in mind, taking into consideration the reports of their alleged breakup. What can be said with assurance is that the singer-songwriter’s star continues to shine bright as she adds to her pop legacy with Short n’ Sweet.

