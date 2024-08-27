Sabrina Carpenter marks her sixth album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ in permanent ink

Sabrina Carpenter is the “It” girl of 2024. From her performance at Coachella to her release of singles like “Espresso” and the much-lauded “Please Please Please,” Carpenter has dominated the radio waves. It’s not just her music but her style that’s garnering praise, including her tattoos.

In the last year, Carpenter has become well-known for her playful and signature style as well as her singing and acting work. With her voluminous Bardot blonde waves and her flirty mini-dresses, the artist has recently channeled old-school beauty with a modern edgy twist, one of her style’s modern elements being her tattoos. Carpenter got her first tattoo when she was 21 years old and has since added to her body art collection.

Her tattoos can be categorized as minimalist and simple, often fine single-line needlework for which she has cited the LA-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo. The ink are a part of her journey and she often shares them with her fans, showing the sentimental reasoning behind each one. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at Carpenter’s tattoo collection.

Lucky

This is a calligraphy-style tattoo with the word “Lucky” tattooed in cursive on the back of her neck on the right-hand side. This was the first tattoo she got back in 2020 and, in an interview with NME, she divulged that the reasoning behind it was that “Lucky” is the name of her childhood teddy bear she still sleeps with but it also reminds her of how grateful she is of her success and her loved ones.

“I was always like, ‘My first tattoo has to be something that I won’t regret,’ and so, I know that I’ll never regret ‘Lucky.’ It’s also just a cool meaning. I think the word is a really cool word.”

Heart

Behind her left ear, the artist has a small minimalist heart. Not much is known about this tattoo, why she has it, or what (or who) it signifies. Perhaps with all the recent interest in her tattoos she may give us an update soon.

Butterfly

In 2022, Carpenter and her sister got matching tattoos in the form of a butterfly on their left ribcages. The butterflies are profiled meaning you just get half the wingspan. Whilst the performer went with her classic black outline, her sister went red. It is lovely to have someone who means so much in your life that you will get a permanent mark of them on your skin. Butterflys in tattoo form often represent transition, new life, and freedom. These were also done by Dr. Woo.

At Last

Her next tattoo came in the form of cursive text, though this one is located on her left shoulder on her back which reads “at last.” She got this addition early on in 2024 and many fans believe that it’s a nod to her arrival at stardom having been in the industry for so long. The artist’s career has certainly not been a flash-bang arrival and she has built herself up to where she currently is over a decade. She posted the tattoo in an image dump on her Instagram feed.

Short n’ Sweet

Her latest tattoo pays tribute to her newly released album, marking her right shoulder with the title, “Short n’ Sweet.” Once again the tattoo is in flowing cursive with extremely fine dainty lines. This may be her sixth studio album but it’s her first time to commemorate one with a tattoo.

Of course, tattooing is an ancient practice that has existed almost as long as human civilization. To mark one’s body is often considered a cultural display of pride and a commemoration of accomplishment. Carpenter’s dainty minimalist tattoos will likely spark a trend, so we are sure to see this style pop up more on social media in the coming months.

