‘Roswell’ Producer Points Out the Big Problems With Networks Canceling Completed Shows

You know what’s awesome when you’re an artist? When someone takes your completed work and locks it up forever, so that no one can ever see it.

Oh, wait! That completely sucks!

It’s a feeling many creatives have experienced, whether it’s from an editor quitting and orphaning your book manuscript, or your pilot failing to find a network to pick it up. Now, though, thanks in part to David Zaslav’s takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, the trend is picking up steam in the TV world—and it’s taking out completed movies and series. Last fall, Batgirl was axed even though it was in post-production, and a few weeks ago, HBO’s Minx was canceled despite season 2 being almost completely filmed. While the tax write-off may benefit executives, the cancellation of a completed project can be a life-altering catastrophe for all the people who worked on it.

Carina Adly Mackenzie, producer of Roswell, recently broke down why in a Twitter thread.

Saw a bunch of “it IS fair for a network to just decide not to air a completed TV season, because everyone who worked on it still got paid” tweets so I wanted to talk about some of the nuances of that. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 8, 2023

Mackenzie starts by acknowledging the heartbreak of seeing something you’ve spent months or years working on thrown in the trash. After that, she focuses on the business aspects of it, but let’s take a moment to reflect on how profoundly demoralizing it is to pour your soul into your art, only to find out that no one’s ever going to see it. (I’m personally still steaming over the literary journal that fired their managing editor and “published” everything he’d accepted, including one of my stories, in an issue that they printed but never distributed—thus ensuring that our stuff was ineligible to publish anywhere else. This shit hurts.)

I’m not going to talk about how it feels to have 100s of people’s artwork thrown in the trash, because that’s just a feeling. It’s emotional. It’s the worst part by far, but… let’s talk business. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 8, 2023

Mackenzie explains that once a studio or streamer picks up a series, they get creative control over it. Every aspect of that show is tailored to what the studio wants, with the understanding that the studio will hold up their end of the deal and make sure the show gets as big an audience as possible when it’s finished.

Once you sign that deal, the studio/streamer is your boss. You make the show the way they ask you to make it. You take their notes. They approve every single detail of each script, and then of each cut. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 8, 2023

Mackenzie then explains that even though the people who worked on the show get paid for their time, they can’t use that time to build their career if no one ever sees the work they did. Those months or years everyone spent working on it become a black hole in their résumés, and they have no samples of their work to showcase when looking for their next job. Think about it—if you were looking to hire an artist, and someone showed up without a portfolio, would you hire them?

The best comparison I can make is it’s almost like if you want to become a restaurant manager, so you work at a restaurant for a year doing EVERYTHING you’re told, and then corporate says “thanks for great work, but you can’t put this year on your resume.” There’s just this hole. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 8, 2023

You can click through to read the entire thread. Thanks to the cutthroat nature of the creative world, we already miss out on so much good art—all the stuff that never gets produced, published, sold, or even made in the first place because the artists didn’t have the right resources or connections. If studios are now going to buy shows only to throw them away, the entertainment landscape is going to start looking pretty grim.

