The Internet Is Mercilessly Mocking HBO for Canceling Anything and Everything

HBO, amirite? What a shit show! What a disaster! It’s like David Zaslav and Elon Musk are teaching each other how to take something that everyone uses and utterly burn it to the ground! Luckily, we’ve got internet gallows humor to keep us going in this dark time.

To recap what’s been happening: Last August, after taking over as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, Zaslav announced that Warner was going to focus more on theatrical releases and started slashing content from streaming giant HBO Max’s library. Batgirl was one of the first projects to be cut, despite being in post-production, with several animated series and fan-favorites like Westworld following.

Now, a new round of cuts has led to the cancellation of Minx, Love Life, and The Nevers, with previously nixed series like Westworld being pulled from the platform completely. Minx was preparing to wrap filming when the announcement came, though showrunner Ellen Rapoport expressed optimism on Twitter that the series would be picked up by another platform.

What makes Zaslav’s moves especially galling to filmmakers, showrunners, and fans is the decision to cancel projects that have already completed filming. This isn’t a matter of TV series not getting renewed—these projects are being greenlit, only to be canceled after months of hard work by casts and crews. According to Variety, the cuts will enable Warner to avoid paying residuals to the people who worked on the shows, while Batgirl’s cancellation earned Warner a tax write-off of up to 4.3 billion dollars.

Of course, when you look beyond the short-sighted cost-saving measures, the cuts are doing irreparable damage to HBO Max as a brand. Why would studios sell their work to HBO, knowing that it might get randomly slashed? Why would viewers keep subscribing to the platform, knowing that their favorite shows could disappear at any time?

Anyway, here’s what the internet has to say about Zaslav’s shenanigans:

BREAKING: HBO Max removes ENTOURAGE: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON boxed set from the back of your closet and throws it in the ocean. — Maggie Levin (@MaggieLevin) December 13, 2022

I don't know how, but David Zaslav has somehow gone back in time and canceled M*A*S*H in its first season. — Witney Seibold. (@WitneySeibold) December 13, 2022

HBO Max just came in and removed my TV. Are they allowed to do that?! — David Gross (@davidgrossTV) December 13, 2022

HBO Max in 2020: what if you could have the entire HBO library at your fingertips



HBO Max in 2023: would you pay $9.99 a month for all seven seasons of Arli$$ https://t.co/wNAtYBwkA1 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 13, 2022

I'm just going to show up to Hollywood, lie, and tell people I wrote two seasons of a show that no longer exists on HBOMax. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) December 13, 2022

hbo max killing shows they already paid for pic.twitter.com/XWjOwgDLEJ — Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) December 12, 2022

Waiting on that announcement that says “HBOMAX has canceled HBOMAX”. https://t.co/uBtaOI7RmN — S3 of Love Life Showrunner (@Warnecessary) December 12, 2022

Someone from @hbomax showed up at my house, touched my forehead, and said “thou were never born”, and now my mom doesn’t know who I am and my wife told the cops I was a home invader — Michael O'Neill Burns (@michaeloburns) December 13, 2022

Me leaving HBOMax headquarters with the Minx Season 2 hard drive pic.twitter.com/8xvO8kv4X3 — Cristina (@CristinaKopels) December 12, 2022

(featured image: HBO Max)

