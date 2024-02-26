The Seven Deadly Sins have been a staple of both organized religion and the anime world for some time now.

If you’re looking for the order of the sins themselves, that question might be better answered by a Catholic priest. But you’re gonna want to consult this guide when it comes to the show. And this guide depending on what SDS tat you wanna get.

How to watch the series in release order:

This is the way that the God-fearing author of The Seven Deadly Sins intended the series to be experienced dammit. One could say that this is the orthodox way of doing things. Old school Catholic. The method listed after this would be considered by 16th-century clergy as the height of heresy.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 (2014)

The Seven Deadly Sins OVAs (Bandit Ban, Hero’s Funtime)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of Commandments (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 1: Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Heroes’ Frolic (2018) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (2019)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 2: Cursed by Light (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (2023)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023)

How to watch the series in chronological order:

This is the order of events for The Seven Deadly Sins. If you wanna watch the series this way, consider yourself like Martin Luther, nailing your grievances against the old ways to the door of a church. Release Order believers may scorn you, they may spit at you, but ultimately you can comfort yourself with the heavenly reward of a very similar watch experience to the Release Order original.

Bandit Ban (2015) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 (2014)

Heroes Funtime (2015) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (2015)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of Commandments (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 1: Prisoners of the Sky (2018)

Heroes’ Frolic (2018) (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (2019)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie 2: Cursed by Light (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (2023)

