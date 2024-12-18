‘Riot Women’ release window, cast, plot, and more

English screenwriting legend Sally Wainwright, responsible for amazing shows like Gentleman Jack, Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley, Scott & Bailey, and more is bringing us another heartfelt, gutsy, funny, dramatic, and relatable series about women living in a man’s world, and I for one, can’t wait. Who doesn’t want to see a bunch of menopausal women start a brand-new punk band?

Recommended Videos

Riot Women, a six-part series created and written by Wainwright herself, will see five women come together to form a punk-rock band to compete in a local talent show. Featuring original songs by the band ARXX, including one about HRT called “Seeing Red,” Riot Women is sure to be, well … one hell of a riot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

When will Riot Women be released?

The BBC and BritBox have confirmed that Riot Women will be released sometime in 2025, though an exact premiere date has yet to be specified. The series has been filming on location in West Yorkshire throughout 2024. Riot Women will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and BritBox in the U.S. and Canada.

Meet the cast of Riot Women

Just wait until you meet Riot Women’s five leading punk ladies. The Thick of It’s Joanna Scanlan will play Beth, Moonflower Murders’ Rosalie Craig will portray Kitty, Sexy Beast’s Tamsin Greig will play Holly, Sherwood’s Lorraine Ashbourne will play the role of Jess, and Vienna Blood’s Amelia Bullmore will portray Yvonne.

Joining them are Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment) as Nancy, Holly and Yvonne’s mother, and Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) as Jess’ aunt, Mary. Also joining them in various roles are Doctor Who legend Peter Davison, Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), and Angel Coulby (we love a bit of Merlin in this household).

What is Riot Women about?

These women need an outlet, and punk music becomes that outlet for them. When dealing with the terrible dating landscape, difficult adult children, non-existent husbands, and demanding jobs, what else are they meant to do but scream every once in a while? These five women are menopausal, overworked, and exhausted, and they’re taking their anger and frustrations out on stage. Honestly, that sounds healthy as hell.

The BBC has described Riot Women as “a testament to the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation.” The official synopsis reads:

“As they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who’ve buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives, and it’s going to make them question everything. As the story (set in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire) progresses, it’s more than music that binds them; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface – one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle – and threatens to tear everything apart.”

When asked how she felt about working on Riot Women, Wainwright told the BBC, “I think I am more excited about this than anything else I have ever written. Ever. Oh my God. We have five of the most fabulous actresses on the planet playing the Riot Women. It’s scarily exciting.”

Considering the incredible quality of Wainwright’s previous TV output, we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us with Riot Women.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy