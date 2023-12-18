‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Hits Max Sooner Than You Think

Season 7 of Rick and Morty isn’t on Max yet, but you won’t have to wait very long now that the season has ended.

Entering its seventh season, Rick and Morty has only gotten better. Maybe the show got a little bit of a reset with the absence of Justin Roiland, who left the show after allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct, and domestic violence surfaced. Although he hasn’t been involved creatively for several seasons, Roiland provided voices for many of the characters, including the two titular characters, and served as a showrunner. The new voices of Rick (Ian Cardoni) and Morty (Harry Belden) did a fantastic job stepping into the established characters, helping this season feel fresh, fun, and well-balanced. Not to mention it also had one of the most over-the-top episodes in Rick and Morty history.

With all 10 episodes out, season 7 is officially over, which means more fans will be able to watch it in more places. The primary way to watch Rick and Morty is through a cable subscription on Adult Swim. For those of us without cable, the process is a little more involved. Luckily, the latest season of Rick and Morty heads to Max very soon.

When will Rick and Morty season 7 be on Max?

Rick and Morty season 7 will stream on Max starting January 22. This means there will be about a month between the show ending on cable television and the entire season streaming on Max. Normally there is a longer wait for a newer show to make its way to a streaming platform. Currently, seasons 1 through 6 of Rick and Morty, and Rick and Morty: A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log, are available to watch on HBO’s streaming service Max. If you only stream your shows, Max is the best place for full Rick and Morty coverage.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

