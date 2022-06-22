Reva’s Big Moment in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Finale Just Makes Her That Much More Fascinating

Reva has been a character that went from outright villain to more complicated the more we learned about her in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and with the finale, where we had questions like “Is Qui-Gon going to show up?” or tried to figure out what was going on with Anakin and Obi-Wan, it was going to be hard to get all the answers about Reva in one episode, but we did get to learn a lot about her that informed us about just the kind of person she is.

Watching her journey play out in the finale was surprisingly satisfying, and it’s all because of how good Moses Ingram is in the role. And Reva’s refusal to unpack her own pain and accept the past to live her life away from it paints a beautiful new light on her and her actions throughout the series.

**Spoilers for the series Obi-Wan Kenobi lie ahead.**

We learned by the end of the fifth episode that Reva was one of the younglings who narrowly escaped Order 66 and the wrath of Anakin Skywalker. She then went on her revenge path to try to get justice for those other younglings that Anakin killed in his journey to the dark side. For Reva, her entire life has become filled with that pain and revenge without any other outlet, and we see in the finale how it is her downfall in a lot of ways.

That revenge fueled her, and when she came face to face with the man she wanted to destroy, he threw her to the ground and left her for dead, even if she survived him once again. But that meant that she didn’t know where to go next, and so her journey took her to Tatooine and to Luke Skywalker. When she received the message meant for Obi-Wan that revealed the child’s location, we didn’t know what she was going to do with that information, but what was clear in the finale was that Reva was going to kill Luke to get back at Anakin/Vader.

But she had something that Anakin didn’t in that moment: a conscience that stopped her. He was so narrow-minded in his own need to save Padmé that he didn’t see the pain and upset he was causing all on his own, and it let him carry out the order to kill all the Jedi. For Reva, she was so bent on her own revenge that she didn’t think about whether or not she had that same darkness in her until she came face to face with Luke Skywalker and couldn’t carry out her own mission.

Reva is fascinating for a lot of reasons, but watching her have this emotional arc of realizing that she can’t do what Anakin did and that she doesn’t have that same darkness was a lot to unpack, but worth it in the end. Reva survived at the end, so that might not be the end to her story, but that’s something we’ll have to just hope for as we wish for a second season. (Come on, we need more Obi-Wan.)

