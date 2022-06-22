So Did Qui-Gon Ever Answer Obi-Wan’s Call?

All throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi, we’ve seen as Obi-Wan has reached out to Qui-Gon. As we know from the prequels, Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn was one of the first to become a Force Ghost after he doesn’t initially fade into the Force (like both Obi-Wan and Master Yoda do later in the original trilogy). So a big question throughout this series has been whether or not we’ll see Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn return to give his former Padawan advice.

And the show did a pretty incredible job in bringing us the thought that we could see Qui-Gon again. From Obi-Wan talking to his Master through the Force from the first episode and then throughout the series, we thought there could be a possibility that we’d see Qui-Gon in his Force ghost form and yet does it ever happen before the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Let’s talk a bit about the expectation of Qui-Gon appearing and what ended up happening throughout the series.

**Spoilers for the entire series of Obi-Wan Kenobi lie ahead**

There is a moment in the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi that surely felt like the moment that we’d get a glimpse of Qui-Gon Jinn. Not because it screamed like a lesson for Obi-Wan but instead, it was a moment that showed to Ben what really mattered to him. In the midst of fighting Vader and seemingly losing, he’s buried under rocks that Darth Vader keeps throwing on top of him and when it seems like Obi-Wan needs a boost, it felt like (to me) a moment for Qui-Gon to give him guidance.

What we got was rather Ben thinking about Luke and Leia and arguably the good parts of Anakin that he still needed to protect and he fought his way back and to freedom in their honor. So whatever hope of seeing Qui-Gon I had started to dwindle and it did make me laugh for a brief moment because I thought I was tricked into finally getting Qui-Gon again. But no, Obi-Wan Kenobi had me covered and we did still see Neeson’s return to the Jedi Master.

Instead of when Ben was in dire straits, the moment came when Obi-Wan was finding peace within himself. He returns to Tatooine and packs up his cave that he was living in after going to visit Leia and tell her that he’ll always be there for her and that she reminds him of the good parts of both Padmé and Anakin. Then, after meeting Luke for the first time, Ben begins to search for a new place to start his life over (presumably the place we see him living in in A New Hope).

And there, on his journey, is when we see Qui-Gon waiting. “Well, took you long enough,” he says after Obi-Wan approaches him and Ben even teases him back saying that he thought he’d never come. But Qui-Gon responds “I was always here, Obi-Wan. You just were not ready to see. Come on, we’ve got a ways to go.”

And while I thought we’d have gotten Qui-Gon giving Obi-Wan the advice he needed or speaking to him when he was in his toughest moments, this inclusion of Ben’s old Master was worth the wait.

(image: Lucasfilm)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]