Rest in Peace to Tom Holland’s Curls

by | 12:35 pm, October 8th, 2019

Tom Holland at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home

In the Russo Brother’s new film Cherry, Tom Holland will play an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who then goes on a serial bank robbing spree. To fit the role, he just made a huge sacrifice and shaved off his gorgeous floofy curls. While we all recognize that this is for a movie and that there was no getting around it, seeing the curls gone hurt more than I would like to admit.

Tom Holland’s curls were something of legend. A Disney prince in real life, they were full of life and now they lay on the floor of the room where it happened. To set the tone, please play this video as we eulogize the curls of Tom Holland.

Again, it’s for a movie. But that still doesn’t mean it isn’t sad. And Twitter stans were definitely feeling the pain as they looked at the footage of a crew-cut Holland and had to understand that we’re not going to have those curls for quite sometime.

Goodbye to the curls, gone but not forgotten.

Yes, I recognize this is dramatic but let us have this moment of silence for the floof. Why, in 2019, all these boys are getting rid of their floof is beyond me but here we are. Tom Holland, please grow your curls back as soon as you’re done filming. Do it for our broken hearts.

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

