Rest in Peace to Tom Holland’s Curls

In the Russo Brother’s new film Cherry, Tom Holland will play an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who then goes on a serial bank robbing spree. To fit the role, he just made a huge sacrifice and shaved off his gorgeous floofy curls. While we all recognize that this is for a movie and that there was no getting around it, seeing the curls gone hurt more than I would like to admit.

Tom Holland’s curls were something of legend. A Disney prince in real life, they were full of life and now they lay on the floor of the room where it happened. To set the tone, please play this video as we eulogize the curls of Tom Holland.

Again, it’s for a movie. But that still doesn’t mean it isn’t sad. And Twitter stans were definitely feeling the pain as they looked at the footage of a crew-cut Holland and had to understand that we’re not going to have those curls for quite sometime.

rip tom holland. he ain’t de*d but his hair is pic.twitter.com/MxvHabzHDz — shay ANDY DAY (@bitozier) October 8, 2019

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/ITQEmbRmI7 — hali | crier’s war spoilers (@dreamjosten) October 8, 2019

joe keery and tom holland cut their hair.

twitter stans: pic.twitter.com/M3l23TWw0K — ᴍᴀx (@willdlamb) October 8, 2019

Imagine being Tom Holland and having your head shaved on camera and you have to stay in character the whole time even though your hair is one of your trademark features I’d literally be screaming as soon as they called cut — elle (@spiderbabe1962) October 4, 2019

R.I.P Tom Holland’s hair you will be missed but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/yyzRoKs6po — spidey_chelle (@spideyxchelle_) October 8, 2019

why did i make this. rip tom holland’s hair i miss you pic.twitter.com/tDEPpqGw8A — creepy claudia (@NICKYWlRE) October 8, 2019

“my thing for tom holland is gone until his hair grows back” -my local irl — isabelle✧ (@dayasspidey) October 8, 2019

Rest in peace to Tom Holland’s beautiful hair. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6tEKgM98eh — Alia Link | #1 Pikachu Stan (@AliaLink101) October 8, 2019

Tom Holland Tom holland

with curly hair with a buzzcut pic.twitter.com/zkf7ZX1Wj8 — °•.˜”*°•Marko| M°•.˜”*°• (@petersrogue) October 8, 2019

me with tom holland when he has his natural hair vs when he goes bald for cherry pic.twitter.com/qFdgrqHf0o — (@SPlDEYSDAYA) October 7, 2019

Tom Holland has officially shaved his hair…we are in a new era now. pic.twitter.com/6k9oOEfFeb — malachi saw ffh (@MCUMarvels) October 8, 2019

Goodbye to the curls, gone but not forgotten.

Yes, I recognize this is dramatic but let us have this moment of silence for the floof. Why, in 2019, all these boys are getting rid of their floof is beyond me but here we are. Tom Holland, please grow your curls back as soon as you’re done filming. Do it for our broken hearts.

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

