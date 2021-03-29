Goodbye, Best Thing to Happen to the Internet: Ever Given No Longer Stuck in the Suez Canal

You may have been online recently and seen everyone talking about a massive boat, the Ever Given, stuck in the Suez Canal. We all clung to this boat and fell in love with the boat because we are all the Ever Given. Just stuck, unwilling to move, trying to do its best but just can’t do it. Now though, our happiness and jokes have come to an end.

This weekend, Ever Given was finally freed from the Suez Canal. So, we now have to find something else to make jokes about.

To set the tone for all our wonderful bits and moments as Ever Given was stuck:

Ever Given was just trying to go up the Suez Canal and then couldn’t move anymore and when you stop and think about it, we are all the Ever Given and the Suez Canal is the pandemic. So now that we’re all getting vaccinated, we’re all slowly getting unstuck, just like Ever Given.

Let’s take a moment to look to the tweets we’ll always have.

the Suez Canal today pic.twitter.com/JA4kFguEtK — Carrie Wittmer (@carriesnotscary) March 29, 2021

The best of the Suez memes.

We shall miss you, Ever Given.

(ht @itoldmythe) pic.twitter.com/OepTSrhQ5Z — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 29, 2021

i’ll miss you, ever given. you were my hero, my friend, my champion while your giant ass was stuck in the canal. hope you’ll live forever in our memories — rat queen (@sufbee) March 29, 2021

after a meteoric rise to fame, the suez canal boat is facing scrutiny for resurfaced tweets. — (@calebsaysthings) March 29, 2021

the woman who freed the ship from the suez canal pic.twitter.com/57mns0fdbL — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) March 29, 2021

It’s too late to make Suez Canal jokes, that ship has sailed — First Sea Lord Erin Marquis (@TheErinMarquis) March 29, 2021

The boat stuck in the Suez Canal taught me it’s ok to be weird. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 29, 2021

Ever Given, thank you for all you gave us. Thank you for just getting stuck and saying “oh well” and not moving. For one brief moment, we had such fun and we will always remember what you did for us all on the internet.

(image: Suez Canal Authority/HO/AFP via Getty Images)

