During the Capcom Showcase, the studio revealed a number of updates for their video games. One franchise that got a lot of press time was Resident Evil, which recently announced a remake for the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 4. Going into the showcase, I expected to get more information about Leon’s unwanted return into monster fuel nightmares. What I didn’t expect was a major update for Resident Evil Village (besides the recent news of a VR mode being added). Not only are we getting a new story mode, but the game’s Mercenaries Mode is getting a bit more “mommy, sorry, mommy” on us.

What is Mercenaries Mode?

Mercenaries Mode is able to be unlocked after you beat Resident Evil Village. Fans of the franchise will recognize it, as it’s been in a couple of different games throughout the series. The goal, typically, is to kill as many enemies as you can within a certain amount of time. If you’re in the mood to just blast away a bunch of zombies (or whatever gruesome creatures are lurking about), this is the mode for you.

In Resident Evil Village, Mercenaries Mode has eight stages (technically four, but they get repeated with higher difficulty levels). You explore different locations from the game (the Village, the Castle, the Factory, then the Mad Village) and circle back to them in harder variants (so Village II, Castle II, Factory II, and Mad Village II). Before each stage, you’re able to shop with the game’s merchant, The Duke, for weapons, health items, and other supplies.

Your goal is to get as high of a rank as possible to get to the next stage. The next stage will unlock after you kill a certain number of enemies at each level. The higher your rank and the more points you score, the better the bonuses will be at the end of each level. For example, if you get an S rank in the first stage, your ammo capacity doubles, which comes in handle for the next stage.

What’s being added in Mercenaries Additional Orders?

The new expansion for Resident Evil Village (the Winter’s Expansion) will be adding new stages and three new characters to Mercenaries Mode. Along with the game’s protagonist, Ethan Winters, you’ll be able to play as Chris “please send a text next time bestie” Redfield, Karl “the dudest dude to ever dude” Heisenberg, and the “step on me, queen” herself, Lady Dimitrescu. What’s really interesting about this is the fact that the mode is in the first person, so when you’re playing as Lady D, you get to tower over a lot of your adversaries.

Since Lady D and Heisenberg are characters that have their own weapons and abilities, you’ll be able to fight the way they do. At one point in the trailer, Lady D just straight up throws an elegant chair, while Heisenberg has his shop class mishap of a weapon. Of course, you can always play as Chris or Ethan if you want to stick with guns, otherwise, enjoy Lady D’s permanent “knife mode” as she stabs everyone with her claws. No word on whether or not Lady D and Heisenberg get to transform (because their normal states aren’t even their final forms). I imagine they don’t, but damn it’d be sick if they did.

Resident Evil Village: The Winter’s Expansion will be released on October 28, 2022.

(Featured image: Capcom)

