Republicans Are at It Again: Being Truly Awful on Twitter

It’s a new day, which means it’s another chance for Republicans to go online and say some ridiculous things and offer their truly awful takes. What’s the primary theme this week? You guessed it. Right now, Texans are suffering. There are power outages across the state, many are freezing in their own homes, and access to safe water is limited. There is also the pandemic still happening. But Republicans are too busy crying because Trump isn’t president and blaming everything under the sun for what’s happened in Texas other than holding politicians and, well, capitalism accountable. It’s honestly sad.

So what have right-wingers chosen to do instead of help out with Texas relief? Uh … a whole bunch of messy tweets in place of anything worthwhile.

I miss Trump — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 19, 2021

Ted Cruz should not have apologized. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 19, 2021

“I know better than whoever is in charge of The Vatican” is a REALLY big swing. pic.twitter.com/AilhGl47xj — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) February 19, 2021

Democrats: -Closed schools

-Frozen wind turbines

-Illegal immigration Republicans: -Open schools

-Keystone Pipeline

-American jobs — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Jr., in a pathetic attempt to stay relevant, has been making videos on Rumble from a terrible angle where he talks about things as if anyone cares for his opinion. In this particular video, he explains that he can’t “cancel” Cruz for taking his kids to Mexico in the middle of a pandemic and a climate crisis in the state he represents. But the funniest part was that Jr. worded his Tweet to go along with the video so poorly that it made it seem like he was calling out Texas’s “Democrat” Governor. Greg Abbott is very, very Republican. Jr. was probably trying to lambast Democratic Governors for general “incompetence,” but since he can’t punctuate he made it a singular governor and conflated it with Ted Cruz in Texas. So. Yeah.

Please feel bad for me, I watched this video. It’s dumb.

The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake. https://t.co/WnYe1onpIK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2021

Also, let’s not forget that Donald Trump Jr. is a sad and pathetic man who clearly bought nearly half of his followers.

In case you guys were wondering: Nearly half of Donald Trump Jr. and Ben Shapiro’s followers are fake. :) pic.twitter.com/YkXfhjkUj4 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 19, 2021

Unfortunately, there have also been some bad Texas takes from across the political spectrum, and we’d be remiss not to mention them. There have been quite a few tweets out there shaming Texas for being a “Republican” state. Texas has a 150-year-old history of voter suppression. So when you make grand, schadenfreude-tinged statements about how the state and its suffering people “deserve” this or aren’t receiving help because they “get what they vote for,” you’re ignoring the fact that Ted Cruz only won by 51% and that the state is known for suppressing voters. 42% percent of Texans, more than 3.5 million people, voted for Abbott’s opponent Lupe Valdez in 2018—not that these numbers or political allegiances matter when lives are at stake.

Also, don’t be that person. Everyone deserves help. That’s what makes us different than toolbags like Matt Gaetz and Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan.

Don’t get me wrong, my heart bleeds for what Texans are going through right now but the mean girl in me says you get the government you deserve and they have voted Republican, across the board, for the last 20 years. #BetoForGovernor — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) February 18, 2021

Don’t blame Ted Cruz for being a comic book villain, blame the Texas voters who elected + re-elected him. — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) February 19, 2021

Why is @BetoORourke doing the job of a US Senator while the actual senator has flown to Cancun? Jesus. Boy Texas, you chose poorly. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 18, 2021

If you want to be the bigger person than all of these assorted Twitter takes, our lovely Chelsea Steiner wrote up a piece on what to do to help Texas right now. If you can, please do so. They need our help!

