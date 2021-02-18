Here’s How To Help Texans and Winter Storm Survivors in Need

As Texas is battered by winter storms, locals across the state are struggling with power outages, broken pipes, and freezing temperatures. President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency, and the National Guard is being mobilized to help residents find food, shelter, and warmth. This Katrina-level natural disaster is affecting millions of people across the South and the Midwest, and the snowfall has blocked several roads and highways.

As federal aid mobilizes, Texas republicans are blaming the Green New Deal (which again, is a policy proposal that doesn’t exist as a law) and renewable energy, and telling their citizens to “sink or swim.”

In lieu of their complete abdication of responsibility, grassroots organizations are coming together to help Texans survive the dangerous and devastating conditions. If you’re looking to help, here are some local organizations to support:

Austin Area Urban League: The AAUL has launched the #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign to provide emergency support and donations to provide food, potable water, and shelter for housing insecure communities in the greater Austin area.

AUSTIN RESOURCES: Call 512-305-4233 for warming center & 211 for transportation Donate to:

Austin Area Urban League: https://t.co/l4LlT5TNcC

Central Texas Food Bank: https://t.co/HqQg8AZOwq Volunteer w/ ADR: https://t.co/7FIUgK8RHV Austin folks: please add to this thread! — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 18, 2021

Front Steps: this non-profit for homeless services is currently running a blanket drive and accepting donations.

Feed the People Dallas Mutual Aid: This Black-led mutual aid collective is accepting cash and dry food donations. You can also volunteer with them and send them needed items on their Amazon wish list.

Hey y’all if you’re looking for a way to support folks in Texas here is a master doc with information on shelters and where to donate!! Please share!!https://t.co/Ok0WqtDaoj — m (@mary__retta) February 17, 2021

Lucille’s 1913 Community Kitchen: This Houston non-profit makes and distributes food for those in need.

Austin Pets Alive!: This animal organization is raising funds and accepting supplies to keep pets warm and sheltered, like heating pads, Styrofoam coolers, dog beds, heat lamps, and blankets.

Lucha Dallas: This community based collective is dedicated to uplifting and empowering the BIPOC community in the DFW area. Help them give hot meals and beverages to unhoused people via Venmo @luchadallas.

Texas needs our help 🙏🏾❤️. There are organizations on the ground that need our assistance in helping Texans stay warm and safe. Donate, call, share, volunteer, pray. Whatever you can do to help! I’ll continue to share info and resources. Stay tuned and stay safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yABLWHNEh4 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 18, 2021

Free Lunch: This Austin collective is making deliveries of home-cooked meals, blankets, hand warmers, and hygiene kits to the Esperanza Community residents, a state-sanctioned shelter/campsite.

There are dozens more charities operating in Texas and the surrounding states, as well as larger organizations like the American Red Cross.

If you have a favorite charity or mutual aid group, please drop a link in the comments section. We’re sending love and support to these terrific groups feeding folks and saving lives on the ground.

(featured image: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

