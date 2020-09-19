comScore

Republican Doug Collins Excoriated for Gloating Over RBG’s Death

When you're so pro-life, you're rooting for death.

doug collins

Since the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg yesterday, social media has been flooded with tributes to the liberal icon from both sides of the aisle. Even if you didn’t agree with RBG’s political leanings, a decent human would at the very least put out some statement of condolence.

And then there’s Georgia GOP Rep. Doug Collins, who tweeted the following:

Because what better way to prove how pro-life you are then by celebrating someone’s death? Collins is currently campaigning in Georgia’s special election, where he is going up against fellow republican Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed last year to fill the vacancy left by former Sen. Johnny Isakson. Both Loeffler and Collins will face off against Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock in the “jungle primary” which will see all three vying for the senate seat (fellow dem Jon Ossoff is running against incumbent republican David Perdue in Georgia’s other senate race.)

Loeffler has come under fire for her anti-BLM stance, which has created a rift with the Atlanta Dream, the WNBA team she co-owns. Loeffler has also been attacked for dumping her stock shares after a coronavirus briefing in March.

People took to Twitter to call Collins out for his gross comments about RBG. His comments belie a deep-seated hatred of women in power, a misogyny so frequently couched in anti-abortion rhetoric designed to villainize and control women. His disdain is palpable, and did not go unnoticed.

Warnock responded to Collins’ tweet and Loeffler’s tweet with the following:

If you’re disgusted by what Collins tweeted and by the ghoulish republican response to RBG’s passing, now is a great time to donate to Rev. Warnock’s campaign.

