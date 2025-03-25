Record of Ragnarok chapter 100 release date, confirmed

Record of Ragnarok makes everyone wonder if humans stand a chance against the divine. With a record of five wins for the humans and five wins for the gods, Simo and Loki’s fight is bound to be the tiebreaker.

In Chapter 99, Loki seemingly summoned clones of other gods to fight alongside him. It’s definitely a possibility, given that Loki is the god of mischief—but it doesn’t make it any less surprising. While readers seem impressed, Simo wasn’t affected by this show of power.

After all, this isn’t the first time Simo was outnumbered. He notably prevented the invasion of the million-strong Soviet army—with just his rifle. During the Winter War, which lasted a hundred days, Simo was able to kill 542 soldiers single-handedly. His 100% accuracy earned him the title of the “strongest sniper in human history.” He’s essentially a glass cannon—he may not be able to physically confront Loki outright, but he can take him out with a shot.

The chapter doesn’t say more and ends with just Loki and Simo’s face-off. Much of the action is bound to happen in Chapter 100 of the manga. Record of Ragnarok Chapter 100 will be available on March 26, 2025, for international readers through the Mangamo app. Meanwhile, Australia, Japan, and Korea will be able to access the latest chapter on March 27, 2025.

A fair fight

Loki notably chose the Finnish forest as a battleground, which Simo is familiar with. Some gods thought it was foolish for Loki to choose a terrain that benefits Simo, but he’s not dubbed a trickster god for no reason.

More importantly, Zeus commented that Loki has a history of confronting physically stronger fighters. In spite of that, Loki always mysteriously won against these objectively stronger opponents. The fight may not be as unequal as it seems. Rather, it’s shaping up to be a showdown between two of the best assassins in the world.

