What Does the Ending of ‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire’ Mean for the Sequel?

Well, there’s a lot to talk about with the ending of Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire. Mainly, what does it mean for the villainous Noble (Ed Skrein), and is our hero Kora (Sofia Boutella) going to be ready for him when the time comes in Part Two?

During the events of A Child of Fire, we watch as the heroic Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) learn the truth about bounty hunter Kai (Charlie Hunnam) and his involvement with the Motherworld—the fascist government that controls the universe, including the moon planet of Veldt. As Kora and her ragtag team of rebels are fighting back, we see them suffer losses, like that of Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher). While I don’t think that Darrian is truly gone, it means that the rebellion has a lot of work to do in the coming fight against the Motherworld—but the Motherworld also suffered losses.

When Noble comes to take on Kora, Gunnar, and their allies, he is confronted by those willing to fight for everything they hold dear. Kora and Noble descend into an epic battle between just the two of them, with Noble trying to use his cane against her, just as he did against Sindri (Corey Stoll), the father of her planet.

Noble, however, underestimates her. Kora wins the battle and, by the end of the film, happily takes her team back to Veldt where we see Jimmy (Anthony Hopkins), the last of the fallen king’s mechanical knights. While they all seem happy to have won this battle with the Motherworld, something more sinister is looming where Noble is concerned because he is not as finished as Kora and her allies believe.

What does the return of Noble mean?

(Justin Lubin, Netflix)

As Noble is lying on the ground where Kora left him, we think that he’s done for. What we see next is a rescue mission and the resurrection of Noble. He talks to the King (Cary Elwes) and is spurred into action to bring take his revenge against any of the rebellious forces, particularly the Bloodaxes and Kora and her team‚ if Noble survives his revitalization.

The final moments of the film that we see are of Noble gasping for air as he stares directly into the camera, looking into our eyes with a promise of what is to come. Kora is about to learn the hard way that Noble is not just a normal bad guy she can kill and be done with. This sets up a pretty epic battle to be had in Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver.

(featured image: Clay Enos, Netflix)

