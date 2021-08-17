Last night was the premiere for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Los Angeles. Stars flooded the red carpet to get their first look at Marvel’s latest hero and to see Simu Liu take on new his role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel Studios’ first film with a lead Asian superhero and a predominantly Asian-American and Asian cast, and the first look we’re getting into the legend of Shang-Chi in the MCU. First appearing in the Marvel comic world in 1973, Shang-Chi is a character that has been a long time coming for Marvel fans, and getting to see Simu Liu (who basically manifested his role on Twitter) stepping into the superhero spotlight is amazing. Liu, whose family immigrated from China to Canada when he was five, has been outspoken about the role and how much it meant to take on.

As with every big Marvel movie, the first reactions started to pour in on Twitter post-premiere. Everyone is talking about how brilliant Liu is as Shang-Chi, the stunning action sequences, and the emotional complexity of the film. Descriptions like an “absolute triumph” with “absurdly epic” action are flying around. So what appears to be a perfect addition to the tone and quality of everything Phase 4 has arrived! We can’t wait to see it for ourselves.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is an absolute triumph, unexpectedly spiritual and emotionally complex, with some of the very best action in the MCU. @SimuLiu is your new favorite Avenger and the movie’s myriad influences (everything from Jackie Chan to Hayao Miyazaki) pay off big time). Astounding.🐉 pic.twitter.com/72Yubnb4KV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 17, 2021

We saw a movie #shangchi 10/10 rings would see again pic.twitter.com/IEPGI2rJ5A — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi director Destin Daniel Cretton brought something so fresh to the MCU. So much style and heart. The action is just absurdly epic.@SimuLiu is a legend. He nails the action sequences, brings the heart, and has great timing with @awkwafina. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/frQGscBBlF — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is fantastic. It’s full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu’s name if you don’t already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earns the title of the best superhero film of 2021 so far. The action scenes are simply spectacular, especially the train & skyscraper scene. Best martial arts I’ve seen in a long time. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are terrific. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/M0EEMJqKu3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters this September 3rd!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

