By Rachel LeishmanAug 17th, 2021, 12:45 pm
 

simu liu

Last night was the premiere for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Los Angeles. Stars flooded the red carpet to get their first look at Marvel’s latest hero and to see Simu Liu take on new his role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel Studios’ first film with a lead Asian superhero and a predominantly Asian-American and Asian cast, and the first look we’re getting into the legend of Shang-Chi in the MCU. First appearing in the Marvel comic world in 1973, Shang-Chi is a character that has been a long time coming for Marvel fans, and getting to see Simu Liu (who basically manifested his role on Twitter) stepping into the superhero spotlight is amazing. Liu, whose family immigrated from China to Canada when he was five, has been outspoken about the role and how much it meant to take on.

As with every big Marvel movie, the first reactions started to pour in on Twitter post-premiere. Everyone is talking about how brilliant Liu is as Shang-Chi, the stunning action sequences, and the emotional complexity of the film. Descriptions like an “absolute triumph” with “absurdly epic” action are flying around. So what appears to be a perfect addition to the tone and quality of everything Phase 4 has arrived! We can’t wait to see it for ourselves.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters this September 3rd!

