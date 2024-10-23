‘I hate doing this:’ Nicole Kidman paused filming on Babygirl for the funniest possible reason.

Sexy movies might look great for audiences but the filming process for them isn’t exactly a steamy affair. For Nicole Kidman, she finally had enough when filming Babygirl and paused filming for the most hilarious of reasons.

The film has Kidman starring opposite Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. In the film, Kidman is married to Banderas and having an affair with Dickinson. Which means that she is performing fake sex scenes with both actors. During a press conference (according to The Sun), Kidman and Dickinson talked about the steamy nature of the film.

Kidman had to stop filming sex scenes on set and…not for the reason you’d think. “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more,’” Kidman told the Sun. Honestly? That’s really funny to me. She said that there were just too many “orgasms” to fake and that’s got to be the funniest on set story to date. “I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!” she added.

It seems to be the trend from filming though. Dickinson talked about how he would ask people to “go away for a second” when filming if it became too much for them. Kidman also went on to talk about being present during those sex scenes and what it felt like after a while. “It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout,” Kidman said.

Look, I get it. Sex scenes may look good but when you think about the breakdown of them, it is a lot of technical tape and can be exhausting. But when you see Kidman’s reason for stopping out of context, it is pretty funny to think she said “no more orgasms.”

Kidman had freedom on the protective set

During the chat, Kidman went on to talk about how this movie works because she had director Halina Reijn on set. “I don’t think I could have done it, working with a man,” Kidman said. “I actually think the only way I could do this was with her because the two of us would sit and talk. We talked about so many things and still do, that is so secretive and vulnerable — but it’s safe.”

It is easy to label the erotic thriller as a movie based entirely on its sex scenes. The collective film-going audience has done it in the past for lesser films and yet hearing Kidman talk about her draw to the movie shows us all how different Babygirl is “I read the script and I thought it was so funny,” Kidman said. “But I also was turned on by it. I was also sort of hypnotised.”

She made it clear though that the reason she knew this would be different was because of Reijn. “Being in the hands of Halina I knew she wasn’t going to exploit me. I didn’t feel exploited.”

You can see Babygirl this Christmas and now you will know that Kidman said enough to the orgasms at one point and that’s kind of great.

