‘How is it so hard?’ Fans are up in arms after ‘Blade’ loses its release date and may be gone for good

No MCU movie has had a rougher ride to cinemas than Blade, because now there might not even be a Blade. It was set to release on November 7, 2025 (after being pushed back from November 3, 2023) but now it has no release date at all. Predator: Badlands has taken its slot.

To say Blade has had a troubled production is a huge understatement. The project was announced back at Comic-Con in 2019 – a reboot of Blade set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and starring Mahershala Ali as the title character. Fans of the character were delighted, but then the blows just kept coming. Bassim Tariq was set as director, but by September 2022 he’d stepped down. Yann Demange was brought in as a replacement, but in June 2024 he also quit. That’s not even getting into the delays caused by COVID and the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe itself has poked fun at the Blade delays … and offered an alternative. Wesley Snipes, the original Blade, made a surprise appearance in the multiverse blockbuster Deadpool and Wolverine and dropped the meta line, “There’s only one Blade. There’s only ever going to be one Blade.” Since then, people have wondered: Why not just do a movie with Snipes as Blade?

Make the new Blade movie with these two.



Would make Marvel another billion pic.twitter.com/TCh3pl4cXo — Jimmy Folino #WhoDey ?- BLM, StopAsianHate ?️‍? (@MrNiceGuy513) October 22, 2024

At this point…… just bring Wesley back in a Midnight Sons movie. You already have Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night established. You got Wesley Snipes back for DP&W.



Hell, use the opportunity to pass the torch down to BLOODLINE, Blade's daughter. https://t.co/PC03c6pOoF pic.twitter.com/NdLYM2991d — \⊔—⊥ ↃL⊘—ᘰ ꇓL⊘ ：—ᘰ ?️‍⚧️? (@GwenLovesMovies) October 22, 2024

Just bring back Wesley Snipes and do an Old Man Blade story and call it a day already.



Give the fans what they actually want. pic.twitter.com/csftTN0a1g — Adam Masnyk? (@AdamMasnyk) October 22, 2024

At this point, just bring Wesley back.



“There’s only one Blade” https://t.co/CdrpeC200H — Th3Birdman (@Th3birdman15) October 22, 2024

Of course, there’s many reasons why Marvel wouldn’t go for that. And frankly, fans want to see Ali as Blade! He was a big reason why people wanted to go see the film in the first place! But with no word from him or anyone else about what’s happening with the movie, fans have begun asking: What’s the issue? How hard is it to make a film about a vampire hunter? (Don’t forget, there were three previous Blade films with Snipes!) It’s not like there aren’t decades of great comic material to choose from after all.

How is it so hard for Marvel to make a Blade movie



It’s literally just a guy who kills vampires https://t.co/MITImYPUZW — Mari ? (@ComicLoverMari) October 22, 2024

I honestly don't understand how making a Blade movie has been so comically difficult for Marvel https://t.co/1Bpb9rnACH — Owen Likes Comics (@owenlikescomics) October 22, 2024

crazy how the cooler MCU projects are the movies that get stuck in development hell while the 15th Ant Man has zero issues — Sigmatic (@sigmatic_) October 22, 2024

Fans are disappointed, there’s no doubt about that, and they have every reason to be. Blade had a great premise (you can’t really go wrong with it) and a great cast: Ali, Mia Goth, Delroy Lindo… ah wait, Lindo dropped out too. Everyone was looking forward to seeing what they came up with, and there was even a brief Blade tease at the end of the ill-fated Eternals, with Ali doing a voiceover. The pieces were all in place but Marvel just couldn’t seem to put them together. It feels like only a matter of time before Marvel comes out and announces Blade is dead for good.

