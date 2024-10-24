‘So we’re doing Get Out all over again, huh?’: ‘The Substance’ slides into the Golden Globes as a musical/comedy and moviegoers are concerned

The Substance has been in theaters for some time now, and the discourse surrounding it has reached its peak following the Golden Globes’ decision to nominate it in the musical/comedy category.

Recommended Videos

Fans torn over The Substance‘s classification

Wrong category ??‍♀️wouldn’t class it as a musical or comedy lol — Jonathan (@HomeCinemaAV) October 21, 2024

However, the fans are torn between the jury’s decision, with the majority believing that is a huge gaffe that the film is neither a comedy nor a musical, and that the event needs to introduce a category for the horror genres to avoid such instances in the future. On the other hand, a minority section agrees with the panel’s discussion, claiming that Coralie Fargeat’s satirical body horror can indeed be classified as a dark comedy.

Here are some fan reactions that echo the sentiment mentioned above of disappointment:

nothing about this film says comedy what are they even doing — harv (@harvv) October 21, 2024

(It's not a comedy or a musical) — Mauricio ?? (@MauBoat) October 21, 2024

The substance is up for best Musical/Comedy?



I guess the Golden Globes are taking ‘comedy’ to a whole new level.



Can’t wait to see the nominees include my cat's latest TikTok! ?? — Praise Nnaam (@praisennaam) October 21, 2024

Comedy….?????? Oh @TheAcademy…. MAKE A HORROR CATEGORY PLEASE WERE BEGGING — ✨Lucky Laura ‘24✨ (@Laura_Zisko) October 21, 2024

The Globes are guilty of pulling off similar stunts in the past

So we're doing Get Out all over again, huh? https://t.co/eeSsuBvkFS — Dark Lord Of The Bait (@LordOfBait) October 21, 2024

The Golden Globes have a storied history of committing category fraud, dating back to the 1990 release Ghost being clubbed alongside comedies. The Patrick Swayze-Demi Moore starrer was anything but a funny film, with the title of a romantic thriller best suiting it’s premise.

Other films that have received similar treatment from the awards include Jordan Peele’s Get Out (a horror film nominated in the musical/comedy category), Ridley Scott’s The Martian (sci-fi drama nominated in the comedy genre), Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (biographical crime drama nominated in the comedy/musical section), and the 2011 Michelle Williams starrer My Week with Marilyn, a biographical drama nominated in the comedy/musical genre, yet again.

Meanwhile, Fargeat’s sophomore directorial effort continues to draw attention following this announcement and is likely to boost its already impressive box office numbers. An incredible combination of jaw-dropping body horror and piercing social commentary, the MUBI release is close to hitting the $30 million number globally against its $17.5 million budget, almost doubling the investment.

Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid in leading roles, The Substance stands out for its immaculate screenplay, performances, Fargeat’s direction, and the much-talked-about ending, which proves to be a perfect conclusion to a cautionary tale about the double standards of the entertainment industry.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy