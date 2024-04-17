‘Re: Zero’ Is Finally Heading Back for Season 3

Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World has to be one of the more popular isekai anime in recent years, mixing classic tropes of the genre, such as magic and fantasy, with brutal scenes. The first season aired in 2016, and the second in 2020. Another four years later, we’re returning to the Kingdom of Lugunica.

Re: Zero is adapted from a light novel of the same name and follows the story of Subaru Natsuki, an unemployed, unmotivated individual who suddenly finds himself transported to a fantastical land while making his way back from the convenience store. In this new world he befriends Emilia, a half-elf who is a candidate to become the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica. He is killed after meeting her, only to wake up a few hours in the past, and discovers that he has the ability to die and wake up at somewhat of a save point, much like in a video game.

This power, called “Return by Death” allows him to know the events that are to come, and he uses it to help protect Emilia and the friends he makes along the way. The only downside is he often undergoes horrific pain and emotional trauma each time he dies, which he remembers when he is revived.

A third season is heading our way

The anime branch of Kadokawa announced a third season of the series at AnimeJapan in March 2023. At AnimeJapan 2024, fans were treated to even more information about the upcoming season with the release of the season’s trailer giving audiences a little sneak peek of what to expect.

Though the opening scenes of the trailer look cheerful enough, they are underpinned by a sinister and tense musical score, which eventually leads to things becoming a little more sinister as the cheerful scenes give way to drama and confrontation. Most of the characters in the trailer are ones we have come across in the past, though there are two new additions in the form of the light-headed bard, Liliana Masquerade, voiced by Aya Yamane, and Capella Emerada Lugunica, a particularly loathsome individual (voice actor currently unknown).

The next season will likely deal with Subaru’s emotional state as he deals with the weight of his choices as he continues to support Emilia on her path to Royal Selection. Re: Zero season three does not have an exact date as of yet, but we do know it will be landing in October of this year. Fans of the anime outside of Asia will be able to watch it on Crunchyroll, where the first two seasons are currently available.

(featured image: White Horse)

