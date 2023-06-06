Will There Be a ‘Re:Zero’ Season 3?

I think we can all agree that the world needs more isekai anime.

Odds are, you’re a fan of isekai anime. You just don’t know it yet. If you’ve ever wanted to escape your humdrum life in Depression-Era Kansas by taking a joyride on a tornado and getting some stylish ruby footwear in the process, you’re not alone. Whether it’s journeying to space, to a faraway kingdom, or to the first level of your fav MMORPG, isekai anime will take you there. Just like Madonna.

And that’s why people love Re:Zero. Because it’ll take you there. Over and over and over again. Specifically, after every time you die.

Wait what? What’s this anime about again?

Re:Zero – Starting Life In Another World is about Subaru Natsuki, a high school student who is suddenly transported to a magical fantasy world after leaving a convenience store. I mean, how else was he gonna get there? It’s always a convenience store. Or a fatal encounter with a truck. Or a chance combination of the two. When Subaru arrives in the fantasy world, he realizes that he is able to travel back in time every time he dies. But there’s a catch. Every time he dies, he remembers the pain and trauma of his death and then has to live with that trauma in his next life. Sounds mentally exhausting, if you ask me.

While Subaru is traipsing around in this fantasy land, he encounters a plethora of things that can kill him, including powerful magical beings and scheming political aspirants. But he doesn’t have to face them alone! Along the way, he meets a half-elf girl named Emilia, who becomes his companion and lady love. He also encounters a bunch of other magical chuckleheads that are happy to help him scrape himself off of the proverbial pavement again and again.

So will there be a third season?

Good news, my fellow nerds! Kadokawa has announced that season 3 of Re:Zero is coming! But when will that be? I have no idea. There are currently no firm release dates for season 3. However, it is likely that the anime will pick up again in 2024. The first season of the anime was released in 2016, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the release of the second season until 2020. It’s likely that we can expect a three-year gap between seasons. The second season ended in 2021, so 2024 is a fair estimate.

Is there a trailer?

Feast your eyes!

(featured image: White Fox)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]