Psst, an Adorably Gentle Fantasy Graphic Novel Came Out Today

If you’re in the mood for cozy, whimsical, and proudly queer fantasy, then Fern Haught has you covered.

Haught’s new graphic novel The Baker and the Bard, which came out today from Feiwel and Friends, tells the story of best friends Juniper and Hadley. The horned and hooved Juniper is an apprentice baker in the village of Larkspur, where she makes the best bread around. Juniper’s friend Hadley performs at the local inn, accompanied by their plucky snake Fern. When Juniper and Hadley are tasked with finding a special kind of mushroom, they stumble upon a mystery that leads them to a world they never knew existed.

(Feiwel and Friends)

Admittedly, Haught’s illustrations feel somewhat rushed compared to the lush and detailed sketchbook drawings in the back of the book. However, the story of The Baker and the Bard is sweet, with a lovable cast of characters. It’s just the thing to curl up with on a rainy evening with a cup of tea—whether you read it with your kid or on your own.

Plus, the graphic novel contains some common sense wisdom for exploring ecological issues, uncovering the hidden root causes of conflict, and coming out as nonbinary. This book can be a conversation starter for parents whose kids are starting to explore issues like these.

Epic fantasy is wonderful, but you don’t necessarily need life-or-death stakes to tell a good story. Sometimes, a tale of two friends exploring their place in the world can be just as compelling.

Want more cozy fantasy graphic novels? Here are more great reads

If The Baker and the Bard has piqued your interest in cozy fantasy, here are some of my personal favorites:

Coming Back by Jessi Zabarsky. Valissa fears that she’s unworthy of her partner Preet’s love, so she goes on a quest to prove herself.

Flying Witch by Chihiro Ishizuka. Makoto, a witch in training, moves to the countryside while she hones her craft.

Pilu of the Woods by Mai K. Nguyen. When Willow meets a forest spirit named Pilu, she finally comes to terms with the grief she’s been carrying since a tragic accident.

Snapdragon by Kat Leyh. When Snap helps the eccentric Jacks rehabilitate a litter of orphaned possums, she discovers that the rumors about Jacks are true: She’s a witch. Well, sort of.

The Tea Dragon Society by K. O’Neill. Greta, a blacksmith’s apprentice, discovers the world of tea dragons when she discovers one at the local market.

(featured image: Feiwel and Friends)

