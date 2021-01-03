comScore

Things We Saw Today: Project Northmoor Aims To Turn Tolkien’s Home Into Literary Center

Plus Patty Jenkins, Mark Hamill, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerJan 3rd, 2021, 5:54 pm

The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings assembles

Time to get those honey cakes in the oven: today marks the 129th birthday of literary icon J.R.R. Tolkien. The beloved fantasy author, who was born on January 3, 1892, has left an indelible mark on literature thanks to his legendary sagas The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. But despite Tolkien’s importance in popular culture, there is still no museum or center dedicated to his life and works.

It’s an omission that Project Northmoor is looking to correct. The non-profit is currently raising money to purchase Tolkien’s former home at 20 Northmoor Road in Oxford, England, where Tolkien lived for 17 years and where he wrote both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The campaign, spearheaded by author Julia Golding, wants to raise around $6 million to buy the home and transform it into a literary center.

“There is no literary centre devoted to Tolkien studies anywhere in the world – a remarkable fact considering the writer’s importance and continuing popularity. This is the perfect house to set this right,” reads the Project Northmoor mission statement. In addition to functioning as a Tolkien historical site, the center would offer a “programme of retreats, writing seminars and other cultural events.”

Project Northmoor offers tiered donation levels ranging from Hobbit to Wizard-sized, and has recruited some of our favorite actors from the cinematic franchise in their latest fundraising video:

Those who donate £20 ($25) or more will see their names added to the Red Book of Funders, which will sit on the desk in Tolkien’s study.

(via CBR, image: New Line Cinema)

  • Patty Jenkins discusses her involvement with Thor 2 on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron. (via The Playlist)
  • TikTok’s Ratatouille: The Musical has raised over $1 million for charity. (via io9)
  • Dwight Schrute meets the Matrix in this never-before-seen clip from The Office. (via Collider)
  • You KNOW Darth Vader was a total Bean Dad:

  • Mark Hamill and Ming-Na Wen are fans of each other, and we’re fans of them. (via Variety)
  • Here’s a list of the most anticipated anime of 2021. (via comicbook.com)
  • Wonder Woman 1984 still maintains its hold on the box office. (via Deadline)
  • Relatable:

Happy Sunday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.