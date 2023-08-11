Surprise! ‘What Is a Woman?’ Creator Also Concerned About ‘Preservation of the White Race.’

The bad Matt Walsh is constantly a source of horrible opinions. We shouldn’t be surprised at this point, and yet, it just keeps getting worse and worse. Quite frankly, his latest road of destruction is so off the rails that while reading the transcript of what he said, I wondered how anyone listens to him speak in the first place—mainly because it is absolutely nonsensical and just a man frantically trying to make something out of nothing. Yes, Matt Walsh is worried about the extinction of white people.

Yes, you read that correctly. As usual, a bigot rarely limits themselves to one form of hate, and Walsh has moved from his anti-transgender “What Is a Woman?” nonsense to straight-up white supremacy. If there’s anyone out there who thought he was on to something with the former, they might want to reconsider the path they’ve set themselves on. All the hate leads to the same place.

As far as Walsh’s latest rantings, out of the over 330 million people in the United States, the amount of white people is over 70% of the population, according to the 2020 census. I guess it went down slightly since my white dad died (rest in peace, Pat), but hey, at least the rest of us are still kicking! Walsh went on a rant talking about how the white population is trending towards extinction. Where is he getting this information from? That I’m unclear on.

He went on his show with The Daily Wire to talk about it. While his voice isn’t quite as grating as Ben Shapiro’s, if you listen to Matt Walsh, you will think, “Yeah that does sound like a man who refuses to recognize transgender women as women and thinks that white people are going somewhere.” What he exactly said about the “issue” is that he thinks he can’t bring up the extinction of white people.

“There are really two parts of this story,” Walsh said. “The first is the story itself, which is the demographic trend where whites are trending towards extinction in the United States. Like, that’s the way it’s headed. And then the other part of the story is the veil of silence around this issue, the wall that is erected around it. And I know you’re gonna say, well, you just read a story about it. So it’s not a silence. They can report on it. So you report and you celebrate diversity, and then you just move on. We don’t talk about it. We don’t think much about it, and that’s it. You aren’t allowed to talk much about it. You certainly—you certainly can’t be concerned about it. You’re not allowed to express any concern. That’s unthinkable. To hear that whites are on their way to minority status and the white population is declining, the worst that you could possibly do is—to talk about it at all is already a problem, but to suggest that there’s any reason at all to be concerned about that, or to be anything less than thrilled by that development is incredibly racist, we’re told.”

It’s just the bad take machine over there at The Daily Wire

First, it is genuinely hilarious that, from there, Walsh went on to compare his concerns about the American white population to what the conversation would be if, say, a bunch of white people suddenly moved to a predominantly Black country. Yes, that’s called colonialism, and it is actually why America is mostly made of white people now. It is also why there are a lot of white people in Africa. Maybe he should look it up! The U.S. is a country where bunch of white people moved in and took over from people of color, and the Matt Walshes of the world are still sitting here worrying about the white people in the situation.

Walsh specifically said the following: “So, for example, if there was an influx of white immigration to a historically Black country, and that was resulting in a giant demographic shift wherein it was becoming a predominantly white country rather than predominantly Black, this would be considered a major, major problem. And there’s no doubt about it. And yet, in the reverse, it is either neutral or cause for celebration. But really it should be a cause for celebration.”

It’s like … he is so close to understanding the problems with colonialism and yet is only applying this logic to white people and missing the fact that white people should not be the predominant race in America to begin with. This was not our country, but saying that to him is like talking to a brick wall covered in cement, so why bother.

Matt Walsh is the representation of what a man with nothing but hate fueling his veins is like. He’s horrible, misogynistic, transphobic, and racist. The fact that he continues to have a huge platform that pushes smooth brain takes like this is the worst.

