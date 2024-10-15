‘Prison Break’ ending explained

Paul Scheuring’s crime drama Prison Break remains one of the most compelling TV shows in its genre in the 21st century, elevating Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller to near-immortal status in television.

While the show’s original run ended in 2009 with the television film The Final Break, the creators returned with a nine-episode fifth season as a way to revive the series and give the characters a send-off both they and the fans deserved. The season finale, which can also be considered pretty much the series’ true finale now, was a bloodbath and ends on a sweet note for Michael Scofield (Miller). Here’s how the long-running drama ends, as we explain the Prison Break Season 5 ending.

Needless to say, Prison Break season 5 spoilers follow!

Here’s what happens at the end of Prison Break Season 5

Season 5’s final chapter begins with Michael making the last preparations for his plan to eliminate Poseidon, the crooked CIA operative who compelled him to fake his death and release criminal lords across the world. He is revealed to be Jacob Ness (Mark Feuerstein), the man responsible for killing CIA Deputy Director Harlan Gaines (Barclay Hope), framing Michael for the crime, and landing a double blow in the process by marrying Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies), and raising his kid. All these years, Michael was locked in a Yemeni prison under the alias Kaniel Outis, hatching a plan to stage a successful jailbreak and take his revenge.

Cut to the present, and Michael’s put on the spot after Jacob blackmails him after taking Sara and Mike Jr. (Christian Michael Cooper) hostage. However, in a genius move, Michael traps Jacob in a warehouse, where the latter shoots him in the back after a chase. After momentary elation, Jacob realizes that Michael successfully trapped him in his elaborate plan, and the warehouse shooting is an exact re-enactment of Gaines’ murder. The incident gets captured on camera, helping Michael to prove his innocence and framing Jacob for the murder, finally.

In what turns out to be another smart move, it is revealed that Michael had saved some of Gaines’ blood and had inconspicuously planted it in Jacob’s office. Thanks to Michael, the FBI has enough evidence to nab Jacob, and Michael is cleared of all accusations. He reunites with his family after suffering for several years, finally able to seek the getaway he had been craving since the start of the show.

What did you think of the Prison Break ending, did it meet your expectations?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy