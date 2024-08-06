‘Prison Break’ Duo To Return With New Hostage Recovery Drama

Rarely has there been a gap of nine years between seasons 4 and 5 of a show, with Prison Break standing out as an anomaly with its fourth season released in 2008, followed by the premiere of season 5 in 2017. So could there be a sixth season?

Now, it’s been seven years since the conclusion of the show’s last season, and a 2023 report has given fans hope that more will air sometime in the near future, or at least an iteration of it. However, it is important to note that this is not really another season but a whole new show set in the Prison Break universe, which won’t see the main characters of the original, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), return.

The new series is commissioned by Hulu, a result of Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox assets, which includes Prison Break. Hulu is controlled by Disney and became the streaming home of the show once the deal got through, though its recent landing on Netflix has even more fans hungry for more. According to that 2023 Deadline report, the new show is helmed by Elgin James, the co-creator of the FX show Mayans M.C. He also directed the 2009 film Little Birds, starring Juno Temple and Kay Panabaker.

For fans who are more interested in watching Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell together, they can tune into the upcoming hostage recovery drama Snatchback, a series in development at Universal Television. Scott Rosenbaum is attached as writer and executive producer, with Purcell also being a part of the executive producer list alongside his wife, Tish Cyrus-Purcell.

The plot of the series is centered around a military-trained private outfit tasked with recovering hostages from across the globe while putting themselves in extremely dangerous situations. The premise hints towards the use of multiple locations in the world as the series’ backdrop, which might serve as the X-factor in the show gaining popularity, apart from the presence of Miller and Purcell.

