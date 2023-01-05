Advance copies of Prince Harry’s ‘tell-all’ book, titled Spare, have been few and far between, with many seasoned book reviewers not receiving copies, according to Sky News. With Harry detailing in his and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary that he believes information about the couple was leaked to the media, it’s hardly a surprise he’s keen to keep his book under wraps.

Nonetheless, alarming details have begun to emerge ahead of the controversial book‘s release on January 10. As reported by the Guardian after obtaining one of the sought-after copies, one section of the book includes Prince Harry’s claim that he was physically assaulted by his brother, Prince William—the future King of England and next in line to the throne.

Harry writes that the brothers had a heated disagreement, with William calling Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”. As the argument escalated, it culminated as William allegedly “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor”.

The Duke of Sussex also claims that the physical altercation left him visibly marked, as his wife later saw. He also described how William urged him to hit back, citing fights they had as children. Harry says he refused to do so. William left, Harry says, then returned “looking regretful, and apologized”. Before he left, the Prince of Wales asked Harry not to tell Meghan.

While a physical fight between two adult men, one of whom will one day go on to become the King of England, is certainly concerning, another element about the upcoming release is even more alarming. According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex also claims that Prince William and his wife Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform that sparked one of many scandals related to Prince Harry. At the age of 20, the Sun published photos of Harry at a party dressed as a Nazi soldier, complete with a red armband and swastika. In the book, he writes how both Will and Kate “howled with laughter” at his outfit, encouraging him to wear it to the party back in 2005. He describes the look as “way more ridiculous [than William’s lion costume]! Which, again, was the point.”

Using the term “ridiculous” to describe a Nazi outfit is the definition of an understatement, although he did also describe the incident as “one of the biggest mistakes of my life”. What’s more, whether Will and Kate found it hilarious or not, you would think a 20-year-old living in the public eye in 2005 would have the foresight to know that wearing a Nazi outfit is never a good idea—no matter how “ridiculous” you might think it is.

Harry’s relationship with his brother and resentment of being the “spare” is believed to be the unifying theme of his book. The entire work will start with chapters on his childhood, education, and career as both a royal and a member of the British army, moving all the way through to his relationship with his parents and brother and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding, marriage, and their own experience of parenthood.

