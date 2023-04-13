Fancy a cuppa pipin’ ‘ot royal tea guv’nor?

Charles III is getting crowned, meaning that he will finally have a job after spending the first seven decades of his life without one. He’s inviting everyone, including Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry. We really weren’t sure whether or not they were going to show, considering that Prince Harry accused the royal family of racism and media manipulation. Oh Harry, we all knew they did that anyway.

Meghan Markle however, will not be attending. She will be staying at home with her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. After all, Charles’ coronation falls on little Prince Archie’s birthday. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, it is not a “snub” that the royal fam scheduled the the coronation on Archie’s b-day. You know, in the same way that scheduling your wedding day on the day of your ex’s birthday is also totally not a snub. In fact, Nicholls insists that this is a sort of “happy coincidence,” just like renting out the venue that your ex was going to use for their birthday party for your wedding celebration.

While this puts all the “will they or won’t they?” rumors about Meghan and Harry’s attendance to bed, it opens up a whole new royal can of worms. Will Harry meet face to face with his father and brother? Where will he sit? Will he be allowed to wear his military uniform? Who knows? All I wanna know is if they’re serving cake? What kind of cake is it? And will it too be encrusted with jewels of ethically dubious origin like the crown itself?

(featured image: Dan Istitene, Pool / Getty Images)

