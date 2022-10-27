The controversial memoir of Prince Harry has been given a release date, after fears the book would never see the light of day. Titled SPARE, the book’s initial description includes heavy mention of the impact of Princess Diana’s death on her son.

“It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror,” reads the blurb. “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is that story at last.”

The description goes on to promise “raw, unflinching honesty” while looking at the topic of “the eternal power of love over grief”. UK press widely reporting on the news state that Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the book’s upcoming release.

The title of SPARE suggests a reference to the phrase “an heir and a spare”, referring to the practice among the nobility to have two sons, one heir and an extra child if anything should happen to the first. In the Duke’s family, this would place him as the ‘spare’ behind his older brother, Prince William, now the heir to the throne.

Royal commentators in the UK previously claimed that the book would never be published, for fear of irreparably damaging the relationship between Harry and his family. Following the death of his grandmother and the apparent reunion between Harry, Meghan, Will, and Kate, more rumours surfaced that the book would be dropped in an attempt to heal the relationship.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public and view the flowers and messages that have been left outside Windsor Castle in tribute to The Queen. pic.twitter.com/lq95fcWB8W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

“If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return,” Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers told The Telegraph. “So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day.”

Nonetheless, Harry’s memoir is indeed being published and, if the explosive Oprah interview is anything to go by, it will likely contain details about royal life that will cause a stir around the world. Previously, both Harry and Meghan have heavily implied that the ‘Firm’ as the royal household is known has been racist and unflinching in the face of mental health issues faced by the couple, even suggesting that senior members of the royal family made racially inflammatory comments about their firstborn son, Archie.

Whether this book will expand on those claims or not remains to be seen, but it’s likely that Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, father, King Charles, and the rest of the royal family will be waiting to see what’s inside with bated breath.

When is the Release Date of Prince Harry’s Memoir, ‘SPARE’?

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is expected to be released on January 10, 2023. It’s available to pre-order around the world now via the official website for the book.

Prince Harry aims to support British charities, such as Sentebale and WellChild, with donations from the proceeds of his book sales.

The memoir will be available in English in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa and Canada, and it will also be published in 15 additional languages, including Spanish, Italian, German and Chinese.

(featured image: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]