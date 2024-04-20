‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ Sets Official Max Release Date

The Pretty Little Liars franchise expanded in 2022 with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. With season 2, officially titled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School greenlit, viewers will be anxious for its arrival on Max.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is the fourth series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise. In addition to the original series (2010-2017), the franchise produced two spinoffs, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Ravenswood. However, neither of those spinoffs made it past the first season. So Original Sin’s season 2 renewal is quite exciting. The show follows a new group of “liars” in the present day who are connected to the events of the original series by their mothers. Some of their mothers may have been responsible for a shocking death that occurred in 1999. Given their alleged connection to the murder, the new liars find themselves threatened by the same villain that haunted the original liars in 1999: A.

Original Sin received largely positive reviews upon its debut. It was also the first Pretty Little Liars series to debut on streaming rather than cable, which may have drawn new viewers to the show. While long-time franchise fans will enjoy the nostalgic spin on the story, it isn’t necessary to catch up on the original series to understand and enjoy the new teen slasher series. With strong reviews, plenty of campy horror and melodrama, and a wider target audience, it’s no surprise Pretty Little Liars: Summer School was greenlit just weeks after season 1 concluded.

Does Pretty Little Liars: Summer School have a release date?

Fortunately, viewers don’t have to wait long for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. The season is scheduled to premiere on Max on May 9, 2024. It will have a two-episode premiere, while the remaining six episodes are released weekly on Thursdays until June 20.

Meanwhile, there is a lot to look forward to in the new season. For one, season two will add another connection to the original Pretty Little Liars. It has been confirmed that original star Annabeth Gish will reprise her role as Dr. Sullivan for Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. Season 1 ended with some shocking revelations that effectively set the stage for season 2. Although A’s identity was revealed at the end of the last season, the villain remains on the loose and continues to threaten the liars. Season 2 will also reveal the fate of one character whose status was left unknown after a brutal attack.

The show’s crew has also teased there will be a second new terrifying villain to test the limits of the girls. The latest villain will reportedly be female to continue adding to the female-centric plot. Ultimately, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is shaping up to be even more gory, campy, and soapy than last season.

