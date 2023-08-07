We’re Not Keeping Secrets Like the Little Liars

It’s unfortunate that Pretty Little Liars never leaned into horror as it should have. Imagine if they ditched the pointless drama and problematic storylines in favor of making the series more scary. Thankfully Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fixed that problem in the Pretty Little Liars universe. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin focuses on a new group of girls who are trying to figure out who the killer that’s stalking them is. It’s a fun slasher series that incorporates current social topics.

Of course, the show is returning for a second season and they went with a name change for it. Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will make actual summer school seem like a blast. I’m not keeping secrets like our little liars, so let’s get into the details we have about Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

What is Pretty Little Liars: Summer School about?

Considering the new title for the second season, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will be set during the summer. And people will likely be murdered in the school at least more than once. In regards to the official plot, there is no firm confirmation of what Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will be about.

Does Pretty Little Liars: Summer School have a release window?

It’s crucial to remind folks that the WGA strikes and SAG-AFTRA strikes are causing delays to many series and films. That means it’s unlikely Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is likely to come out in 2024 or later.

Who is in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School?

Interestingly enough all of the main girls survived the events of season one. Therefore they are indeed returning and likely the parents will as well.

Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe

Zaria as Faran Bryant

Malia Pyles as Minnie “Mouse” Honrada

Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar

Mallory Bechtel as Karen Beasley

Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe

Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar

Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley

Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble, a popular jock and Noa’s supportive boyfriend

Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada

Jordan Gonzalez as Ash Romero

Elias Kacavas as Greg

Annabeth Gish as Dr. Anne Sullivan

Where you can watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

If you are in the US, you can watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max and DirecTV. You can also purchase the first season from AppleTV, Amazon, and Vudu.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

