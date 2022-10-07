Predictably, People Are Being Insufferable About the Perfection of Daredevil on ‘She-Hulk’

Ah yes, the time has finally come: Daredevil has made his appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law! And after the uproar that (mainly) men were throwing around online because they had to wait for him after the first tease, you’d think the internet would be delighted that the time has finally come. Instead, they’re all angry that he’s smiling, flirting, joking, and having sex. OH sorry, I was describing Daredevil.

Sorry if you don’t think Matt Murdock is funny in Daredevil, but he is! And his appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has given enough nods to his Netflix (and now on Disney+) series that I don’t get why anyone would complain about his episode. He literally is late for court, like he was on his own show, and cracking jokes in a bar. It’s just the same character if you put him in a comedy series, which was the point!

Everyone complaining about it just wants to complain. That’s what it boils down to. It’s not about their love for the character; it’s about their hatred for the character of Jen Walters and She-Hulk as a series. And if you want to argue that you “know more” about Daredevil, you clearly don’t! This is the man who, in the comics, wore a sweater that says “I’m not Daredevil” because he’s funny.

So the arguments that he was out of character? That is in bad faith. Sorry! And of course, for people who make a habit of “oh boo hoo women and people of color exist in this world” behavior, it’s the kind of reaction to Matt’s walk of “shame” that you’d expect—mainly because people like that don’t know what fun is.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/YsIYexbxvd — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) October 6, 2022

Boohoo

Look, I love the sad catholic boy. I love him so much. And he was perfect. Charlie Cox mastered the art of that Matt smile and it felt good to have it back in She-Hulk. What all these fake man tears are doing is just fueling a false narrative. They’re logging onto Twitter, somehow fat-shaming She-Hulk (??????) and then complaining that the episode wasn’t worth their time. OKAY THEN GO SOMEWHERE ELSE, DUDE.

She-Hulk Episode 8.



Here lies Matt Murdock. Murdered in the first degree by Jen's massive green ass and forced to do the walk of shame.



Wow. This episode was completely not worth waiting 7 episodes for. — 『MrNIGGASHILLMan』 (@TheStrxggler) October 6, 2022

They’re using arguments that Matt was “gritty” in his “dark” series and truly that is LAUGHABLE. It tells me you didn’t actually watch Daredevil. Matt Murdock is funny and dramatic, and he was all of those things in She-Hulk while getting to play in a new genre.

Do men not understand how genre works?

I think part of the problem with the MCU as it currently stands is that the male fans don’t understand how different genres for characters work. And when you throw in that storylines still have to flow together but that the genres can change? I think it is breaking brains. No, Matt is not going to be exactly like this in his own show because I am assuming that Daredevil: Born Again isn’t going to be a comedy. Get it?

This show was Matt in a comedy, so his already funny tendencies are going to be showcased. It’s so easy to look at and understand, and yet the people complaining about the walk of shame bit? They’re just people who want to complain online, and that’s that.

