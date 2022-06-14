Is ‘Joker 2’ a Musical? Lady Gaga in Talks for Harley Quinn.

When news came recently that Todd Phillips was making moves on his sequel to Joker, I was wondering what would be the hook for the sequel. Enter Lady Gaga.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, in an exclusive, that the Academy Award-winning actress is in talks to play Harley Quinn in what will be, according to their sources, a musical sequel. Considering actor Joaquin Phoenix has experience singing due to his role as Johnny Cash in Walk the Line, I am actually excited about the idea of seeing this chaotic combination.

Joker: Folie à deux is the title of the sequel, according to Phillips, who shared it on social media. Folie à deux, a madness/folly of two, is a term that refers to a “shared madness” or shared psychosis between at least two people. It was brought into the true-crime arena with the cases of Ursula and Sabina Eriksson or Christine and Léa Papin. That, of course, would play right into a Joker/Harley story.

If this comes together, then Lady Gaga will be the second live-action film version of Harley Quinn, and I also love the idea of seeing Harley played by a woman in her 30s, since Gaga and Joaquin only have a 9-year age gap.

Joker was not a film I loved, but it was a huge success. It made over a billion dollars and got Phoenix his long-deserved Oscar, and since Warner Bros. will never stop making things related to Batman, then it was expected to see this sequel. If it is a musical. and a Gaga costarring musical at that, I will watch this folie à deux.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Warner Bros.)

